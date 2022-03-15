Waunakee native L.O. Johnson, a junior, finished fourth in the 60-meter dash at the NCAA Indoor Championships last weekend to earn his first All-America honor.
Running for the University of Wisconsin, Johnson had to run twice as the first final was called back after an apparent false start, according to the UW Athletics Department. Unfazed, Johnson ran his second personal best of the meet, crossing the line in 6.56, just .01 seconds off the UW record of 6.55 set by Demi Omole in 2007.
Johnson’s efforts helped the Badgers tie for 14th as a team. UW was the top Big 10 school at the championships, earning the program’s 23rd overall top-20 finish in its history.
“At this meet, you have to compete hard for every single point,” said UW’s Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Mick Byrne, commenting after Friday’s event. “Last night, L.O. (Johnson) got the ball rolling advancing to the 60-meter final. He set a high standard and the guys responded well. Our (distance medley relay) team believed they had a legit shot of winning and raced like they meant business. They came up a little short finishing third, but what a great race to be part of with three teams running 9:25.”
After Saturday’s meet, Byrne said, “Today’s 60-meter final live up to all the hype. LO's 6.56 PR in his first NCAA final was terrific.”