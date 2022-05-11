At the Stoughton Invite on Friday, May 6, Regnier set a new school record in the 400-meter run, taking first in 48.13.
Performances are improving for the Warriors.
“Basically, I will say though with some warmer weather at least to start the meets we are beginning to see some times drop, which is great at this point of the season,” said Waunakee Head Coach Jen Grabarski. “We are on the right track with many of the boys and girls to PR during conference and WIAA-playoffs time. We are all excited as a coaching staff at where the majority of the kids are at and look forward to our next few weeks as we head into conference and look to take a group to state.”
Regnier also won the 300-meter hurdles in 40.58.
Other highlights on the boys’ side included Isaiah Jakel finishing fourth in both the 400 and 800, running times of 53.75 and 2:09.33, respectively.
Jake Bova placed fifth in the 200 dash in 23.34, while Brady Cizek (11.65), Ben Lindley (11.69) and Drew Mais (11.81) finished fifth, seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 100-meter dash.
Ian Phebus took second in both the shot put (48’2.25”) and the discus (136’3”), as Will Lenoch ended up seventh in the shot put (43’2”).
The Warrior 1,600-meter relay team took third in 3:39.85.
On the girls’ side, Kylee Grabarski finished sixth in the 100-meter dash in 13.03, while Sadie Grabarski took sixth in the 300-meter hurdles in 51.51.
The 400-meter relay crew finished fourth in 51.56, as the 3,200-meter relay group took fifth in 10:55.92.
Annika Cassell was third in the shot put (32’3.25”).
On Saturday, the Warriors participated in the Myrhum Arrowhead Invite, as Regnier again had a big day. He won the 800-meter run in 1:56.94 and took second in both the 400 (48.87) and the triple jump (44’11”).
Meanwhile, Kyla Saleh placed second in the high jump, clearing 5’4.” Cassell threw the discus 113’4” to take third in the event, while Kylee Grabarski finished third in the 400 in 1:00.55.
Rachel Gregorich finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run, crossing the finish line in 11:37.88.
In the 1,600-meter run, Lila Branchaw took eighth place, running a time of 5:21.14.
With a throw of 49’9.5,” Phebus ended up eighth in the shot put.