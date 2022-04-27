Hosting their first meet of the season, the Waunakee track and field teams welcomed Oregon and Sauk Prairie in a triangular.
“It was fun to see the kids out there on a decent weather day ready to compete,” said Warrior Head Coach Jen Grabarski. “We haven't had a good weather meet so it was the best weather we have had this season so far – helps the kids to be better warmed up and ready for their events.”
Grabarski said a lot of personal records were set for both the boys’ and girls’ teams.
“On the boys’ side Jake Bova is looking very strong and has added the 400 to the mix,” said Coach Grabarski. “He is a 100/200 guy typically and has recently added the 400 and done very well. Some other top varsity athletes are Dane Cole running strong in the 800. Isaiah Jakel in all of his events: the 400, 800 and 1600 are in the mix for him. Drew Mais is looking strong in both the field events and on the track,.Drew Regnier ran a 1600 at the Tuesday meet winning the race with a very solid time for having no one to run with. And Brady Cizek has repeatedly played a big role in keeping our sprint relays strong. Our throwers continue to step things up and PR. Ian Phebus is have a great season so far in both shot and discus.”
For the Waunakee girls, several Warriors had shining moments.
“Kylee Grabarski swept all three of the open sprints 100, 200 and 400 meters,” said Coach Grabarski. “Izzy Hahn is looking good in both her field events and running. She is a pole vaulter, high jump and sprinter filling in wherever needed. Kyla Saleh is both running and jumping very strong as well. Sadie Grabarski PRs in the 100 hurdles and continues to drop time each race and is able to improve in triple jump and when she is in the 300 hurdles looks stronger each time. She is also running well in the 200m and 4x200 relay. Rachel Gregorich is looking great as a freshman. She ran a PR in the 3200m run on Tuesday. And Brinley Everson PR'd in the 1600-meter run in last Tuesday’s meet and looks solid in all of her events. Anneka Cassel looks to be a top contender in both shot and discus this season as well.”
A scheduled meet at Watertown was canceled, so the Warriors took part in an invitational at Sauk Prairie on Friday.
“So, it was mostly our JV athletes with a few varsity at Sauk Relays,” said Grabarski. “It was a great experience for our younger athletes. It gave them a chance to compete against some varsity athletes to challenge themselves. We had many athletes trying new events as well. With a relay meet you have to have three per field event. So, we had some kids step up and jump into events they had not done before. It was great to see them out there having fun and working hard. Some found new events they didn't even realize they could do well at. Even though we did not score a lot of points as a team, all the coaches were very proud of the athletes and the promise they show as competitors. The throwers did very well at the meet winning both the boys shot put and discus and the girls won discus.”