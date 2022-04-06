By Peter Lindblad
Technical difficulties made Saturday’s Madison West Relays an adventure.
Camera issues and delays pushed things back.
For Waunakee, the girls ran in the morning and afternoon, while the boys got everything in by late afternoon and the evening.
“Overall, a great start to our season and gave us a good look at where our athletes are at and where we need to go from here,” said Waunakee Head Coach Jen Grabarski. “All of the coaches are excited to see so many kids working hard and many that are ready to go as we roll into the outdoor season.”
The Warriors’ next meet is on Tuesday, April 12, in Portage and the Badger Challenge Invitational.
“We will be able to take some more athletes and relays to this meet to kick off our outdoor season,” said Coach Grabarski.
Girls
Kylee Grabarski kicked it off for the Warriors, making it through the trials and into the 55-meter dash finals. She finished seventh out 60 competing athletes.
“Kylee also took fifth in the 400-meter dash with a solid time of 1:02.8,” said Waunakee Head Coach Jen Grabarski. “She looks strong rolling into the outdoor season and is looking to be able to meet her goal of breaking 1:00 in the 400 consistently throughout the season.”
Others got in on the action, too.
“Kyla Saleh was very springy on Saturday and cleared 5'8", almost clearing 5'9", which would be a new record for her,” said Coach Grabarski. “She also ran in the 4x200m relay and 4x400m relay – looking very strong in both. Kyla is also going into the outdoor season looking very strong. Sadie Grabarski ran in the open 200m dash and the 4x200m relay. She is generally a hurdler and jumper so the open 200 is new to her. She looked very smooth winning her heat of the 200 and running a 28.7 placing her 10th overall out of the 30 athletes. Sadie is another athlete looking very promising going into the outdoor season.”
A freshman also made an impression.
“Lydia Reis was loaded up for a young freshman,” said Coach Grabarski. “We see a lot of potential and wanted to see what she could do. She jumped well for her first ever competition in the long jump. Lydia was also in the 55m dash and she led off the 4x100m relay. She runs very smooth and works hard. She looked very solid for her first meet going into the season.”
The relay events were interesting, too.
Our girls’ 4x800m relay had a lot of juggling around,” said Coach Grabarski. “They started off running really strong with Claire Burcalow running the lead leg. She ran a great race and handed off to Carla Schwitters. But then the confusion began for this race. The referee sent the third leg for each team out after the second leg had only run three of their four laps on the indoor track. He miscounted and the girls tried to tell him; however, he was sure they needed to take the batons. The handoff happened and after the third leg ran one lap he stopped the race realizing his mistake. Unfortunately, two of our girls had already run the full 800 and most of the 800 and this meant a re-run. They waited for a bit, had issues with the timing system giving them more rest. However, we decided to swap out our first runner, so she did not have to run the full race again.
The replacement had a good outing.
“Makenzie Wallace stepped in and also ran very well,” said Grabarski. “The girls really hung in there after all the confusion and ran a good race. Olivia Swenson, Carla Schwitters, Makenzie Wallace, Rachel Gregorich and Sage Smith are looking to be some really good distance and middle-distance runners for us as we shift gears to outdoor season.”
Boys
Complications caused the boys’ meet to continue in fits and starts.
“The meet kicked off about 10 minutes late, and we thought that was a positive due to all the delays in the girls meet with the timing system,” said Coach Grabarski. “However, we quickly had to stop the meet after the first heat as it crashed again. After a 45-minute delay they began to hand time as they did in the girls meet while they switched some things out to get the system up and running again.”
When everything was sorted out, some Waunakee individuals had strong outings.
“We started out with Kaleb Squire making it through the 55 trials, semis and into the finals,” said Coach Grabarski. “He finished eighth overall out of a big field of competitors. Kaleb also was poised to run the 4x100-meter relay but an unfortunate tangle of feet and baton drop ended the race right when he was supposed to get the baton.”
Still, the relay groups look to be in good form.
“The boys on that relay – Drew Mais, Jake Bova, Brady Cizek and Kaleb Squire – are all looking very strong going into the outdoor, too,” said Coach Grabarski. “Even with a drop of the baton we can see the speed and strength is there and they are ready to go. Mais and Bova also ran with Seb Rasmussen and Nathan Ranum in the 4x200m relay prior to that 4x100. All look smooth and are running well. Once we are able to get some handoffs down these teams will be flying.”
More Waunakee boys’ athletes appear to hitting their stride.
“Drew Regnier ran in the 800-meter run,” said Coach Grabarski. “Finishing third overall he ran a good race with a lot of solid competition – a difficult race indoors and some strong competitors. Drew has been competing all winter and early on looks to be set for a great outdoor season. Baylor Smith high jumped and finished in eighth place. He also looks strong and springy going into the season, and we are excited to see what he can do this year after battling injury all last season. Ian Phebus came out throwing strong finishing seventh overall at the meet. He is ready to go and looks to be one of the top competitors in the shot put. Our distance crew ran solid.”
Overall, Coach Grabarski was pleased with the effort.
“We have a fairly young and some new athletes to this group that ran on Saturday,” said Coach Grabarski. “They ran well and work very hard. There is a lot of potential showing in these young athletes. Cole Dane is a senior that came out just this season for track. He is a fierce competitor, and we are very excited to see what he has in store for us this season.”