By Peter Lindblad
Sam Cook and Kyla Saleh are going to La Crosse together again.
The two high jumpers are part of a big group of Waunakee athletes who qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Meet, slated for Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
It’ll be a little different this time around.
“We’ve gotten closer and are better friends now,” said Saleh, the defending state champion in the event. “We’re competing against each other, but we’re still rooting for each other.”
Saleh and Cook both qualified for state by clearing 5’2” at the Baraboo Sectional on Friday. Cook also competed at state last season.
The sectional competition on Thursday was tough. The pressure was immense.
“There was a lot of energy, and a lot of tension,” said Cook.
Still, they were able to emerge from the sectional in a three-way tie for first. As a team, the Warriors took second with 81 points, with Madison Memorial topping the field with 109.5.
“We travelled to Baraboo to compete against some very tough competition,” said Waunakee Head Coach Jen Grabarski. “Bringing together the baraboo regionals with the Sauk prairie regional. We had a number of relays and individuals placing fourth, fifth and sixth that just missed qualifying. We also had a large number in the top three qualifying for the State Track & Field Meet. I am very proud of every single one of them. They gave it their all and left it all out there in their respective events. Every athlete competing Thursday night pushed and should regret nothing about their performances.”
The Waunakee boys placed third, totaling 69 points. La Crosse Central took first with 100.5, followed by Verona’s 73.
Drew Regnier was a force, qualifying for state in four events. At state, he’s not going to greedy.
“My goal is a state title,” said Regnier. “Anything else would be a cherry on top.”
Sectionals kicked off with the field events and the girls’ 3,200-meter relay, with Waunakee’s group of Rachel Gregorich, Clare Burcalow, Carla Schwitters and Lila Branchaw taking second in 9:42.52. The boys’ group just missed out on qualifying in the event.
Kyla Saleh also reached state in the 100-meter hurdles, running a time of 15.70.
“Kyla Saleh made it through with her last push at the end and a solid lean to get into third place and qualify for state,” said Coach Grabarski.
Regnier’s first event was the triple jump, where he was runner-up with a 44’11.50” leap.
“Drew Regnier popped some very solid jumps in triple jump and made it through posting a 2nd place finish,” said Coach Grabarski.
Four Waunakee throwers are headed to La Crosse, including Anneka Cassel (discus, third, 117’10”), Ally Saleh (shot put, third, 36’1.75”), Ian Phebus (shot put, first, 48’9.25”; discus, third, 138’4”); and Will Lenoch (shot put, second, 48’4”).
“All athletes throwing a PR for the season when it mattered,” said Coach Grabarski.
In the girls’ relays, Waunakee got big performances.
“Lila Branchaw pushed hard and ran a great race in both the 4x800 relay and then followed it up with a great race in the 1600-meter run,” said Coach Grabarski. “Hanging with the front pack for over half the race but just missing qualifying and placed fourth at the finish. Lila worked hard and ran very well and should be proud of all the accomplishments her first season out for track.”
Sage Smith, another first timer for Waunakee, finished up a strong senior season at sectionals.
“Sage Smith, also out for the first time, her senior year had a great season and showed such grit and determination.,” said Coach Grabarski. “Its impressive that she was able to make it all the way to sectionals and continually drop time in her races. Sage just missed qualifying for State in the 400m dash and 4x400m relay but ran hard and ran very well in both races at sectionals.”
Two of the girls’ sprint relay squads ran personal records.
“They worked hard, stretched handoffs and gave it their all,” said Coach Grabarski. “We are very excited about the future of these relays as every girl on the teams will return next season.”
As for Regnier, Grabarski said, “He continues to roll through the competition and will be competing in the triple jump, 400-meter dash (first, 48.87), 300-meter hurdles, first, 39.46) and 1,600-meter relay (first at sectionals, 3:25.71, along with Jake Bova, Isaiah Jakel, Drew Mais and Regnier at sectionals) in La Crosse.”
Of that relay group, Coach Grabarski said, “The boys 4x400m relay also qualified for La Crosse posting a very fast 3:25 time. The relay of Jake Bova, Isaiah Jakel, Drew Mais and Drew Regnier are poised to be one of the top 4x400 relay teams in the state.”
Regnier said he figures his best chance at a state title will be in the 400-meter run. He is going to state in the hurdles for the first time. It’s an event he decided to try this year. His mother was a hurdler.
“The boys 4x200 relay started out strong with a great 200-meter run by Brady Cizek followed by Seb Rasmussen for the first half of the race,” said Coach Grabarski. “We had the handoffs really stretched going into the race, and Seb gave it everything and dove to try and get the baton to Mais, but the baton just nicked Drew’s hand and was slightly short of him being able to grab it. I am super proud of this crew. They have worked and worked, and the team of Brady Cizek, Seb Rasmussen, Drew Mais and Jake Bova had the speed and gave it all they had to try to get to State. In my 22 years of coaching I have seen missed handoffs and dropped batons at the sectional meet more than I want to. But it’s the nature of the event. It’s tough to take, but I hope the boys can feel good knowing they pushed and did everything they could. They didn't hold back.”
Neither did Kylee Grabarski, who qualified for state in two events. She finished third at sectionals in the 200-meter dash in 27.16 and the 400-meter run in 59.82.
“The coaches and athletes will be headed to La Crosse on Thursday afternoon and will be competing on Friday starting at 9:30 a.m.,” said Grabarski. “Then again, for many of the finals on Saturday. Championship Saturday is electric up in La Crosse. Anything from here on out is just icing on the cake as we like to say. Every athlete that made it to the state meet is one of the top track and field athletes in the State. We, as Coaches, are so proud and excited for these kids.”