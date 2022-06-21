featured hot Track & Field Regnier an All-American, sets new PRs at Nike Outdoor Nationals track and field meet By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com plindblad Author email Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21, 2022 Updated 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Waunakee’s Andrew Regnier set three personal records at the Nike Outdoor Nationals track and field event, held at Hayward Field June 16-19 at the University of Oregon.Running a personal-best time of 47.66, Regnier finished second to Bellingham, Washington’s Jacob Andrews in the 400-meter run. By virtue of his second-place finish, Regnier gained All-American status.Regnier, who has finished his junior year at Waunakee, also ran the 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 54.05 – good enough for another PR.In the triple jump, Regnier leaped 45’10.75” for his third PR of the meet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee woman competes in 'American Ninja Warrior' for a second time Two Waunakee businesses look to expand Waunakee family part of clinical trial for XLH treatment In Westport, housing development proposed near Mary Lake After 32 years, Waunakee's FPC pastor charters next journey Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin