Waunakee’s Andrew Regnier set three personal records at the Nike Outdoor Nationals track and field event, held at Hayward Field June 16-19 at the University of Oregon.

Running a personal-best time of 47.66, Regnier finished second to Bellingham, Washington’s Jacob Andrews in the 400-meter run. By virtue of his second-place finish, Regnier gained All-American status.

Regnier, who has finished his junior year at Waunakee, also ran the 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 54.05 – good enough for another PR.

In the triple jump, Regnier leaped 45’10.75” for his third PR of the meet.