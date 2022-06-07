If Drew Regnier was tired, it didn’t show.
The Waunakee star runner won the 400-meter run at the WIAA Division 1 State Boys’ Track and Field Meet on Saturday, June 4, despite being overworked.
“Drew Regnier’s training really paid off over the weekend,” said Warriors Head Coach Jen Grabarski. “There aren't many kids that can handle seven events in two days back-to-back that can also perform at such a high level.”
Regnier cruised to victory in the 400-meter run, turning in a time of 47.97. Milwaukee Lutheran’s Kevonte Walls-Burdin placed second in 49.43.
Regnier also ran a leg for the 1,600-meter relay and competed in both the triple jump and the 300-meter hurdles at state, held June 3-4 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
“Drew is both mentally and physically one of the top athletes around,” said Grabarski.
Before taking first in the 400-meter run, Regnier had to take part in the triple jump. He ended up fourth in the event (45’6.50”).
“He is focused and knows how to get himself reset and recovered and able to turn around after jumping six times in triple jump to come back and win the 400, then follow that up in the not too distance future with a fifth-place finish in the 300 hurdles,” said Grabarski.
Regnier ran a 39.76 in the 300 hurdles, and then helped the 1,600-meter relay crew finish fourth in 3:23.44. That unit included Regnier, Jake Bova, Isaiah Jakel and Drew Mais.
“Thankfully, there was a bit more time between the 300 hurdles and the 4x400, so he could put his feet up and recover and pull that team into a fourth-place medal winning position,” said Grabarski.
As a team, Waunakee took fifth with 24 points, while Arrowhead won the Division 1 title with 55.5. Kimberly (360, La Crosse Central (35) and Hartford Union (28) rounded out the top five.
Meanwhile, the Warrior girls totaled two points to finish 48th.
On the first day of the meet, Kylee Grabarski qualified for the finals in the 400-meter dash on Friday, like Regnier.
On the second day, Ally Saleh kicked it off by taking 20th in the shot put (34’7”), prior to Regnier’s performance in the triple jump and Kylee Grabarski finishing ninth in the 400-meter run in 59.94. Then, Regnier run the 400-meter dash and the 300 hurdles, with the meet ending with the boys’ 1,600-meter relay.
“Kylee Grabarski went into state ranked 13th, had a push at the end of her race and just made it into the finals, taking up the last spot (10th) coming out of trials,” said Coach Grabarski. “Then in the finals, she ran her PR for the season breaking a minute and moving up into ninth to finish strong for the season.”
The throws took place on the first day. For Waunakee, Anneka Cassel highlighted the events by placing seventh in the discus (118’10”). On the boys’ side, Ian Phebus (49’3.75”) finished 15th in the shot put, while teammate Will Lenoch (49’1”) was 16th.
The Waunakee girls’ 3,200-meter relay group of Rachel Gregorich, Carla Schwitters, Clare Burcalow and Lila Branchaw finished 10th in 9:51.96, while Kyla Saleh and Samantha Cook competed in the high jump but did not place. Kyla Saleh, who won the state high jump title a year ago, also finished 18th in the preliminaries of the 100-meter hurdles in 16.09 and did not reach the finals.
“Overall, the kids that competed at state did a great job,” said Coach Grabarski. “Not everyone had their best marks, times, etc... but they went and gave it all they had. I am super proud of all of our state qualifiers and their hard work and commitment. This team all season long have been tough, driven competitors. Our upper classman that have been to State before did a great job leading the way with their calm. Drew Regnier and Drew Mais have been to state once before and Kylee Grabarski has been there a couple of times before. They lead by example with their calmness, solid warmups, keeping others’ heads in the right space. You need those leaders each year.”