Kyla Saleh is ready for liftoff, and it’s a good thing Kylee Grabarski is fast, because she is going to be busy.
As for Andrew Regnier, he’s already making a name for himself on the state and national level.
All three will lead the Waunakee girls’ and boys’ track and field teams in 2022, respectively, as the Warriors have high hopes for both.
“We have a very solid girls’ team,” said Warrior Head Coach Jen Grabarski. “With the powerhouse talent we are returning along with some new athletes joining the team we are looking to compete for the conference title and take a big group to state.”
A year ago, the Warrior girls’ squad emerged as conference champions in the Badger North and finished fifth at state among Division 1 teams. The boys took second in conference.
“With the talent and leadership on the boys’ side, they too will be looking for a conference title and a run with a group to state,” said Coach Grabarski. “We have a huge number of underclassman, and they are working hard and ready to compete.”
While Waunakee graduated 12 letter winners from last year’s group, the Warriors return over 30 of them in 2022.
“We lost a couple of big competitors last year as they graduated,” said Coach Grabarski. “They are big shoes to fill; however, we have a number of big competitors returning and many young athletes ready to go.”
This will be Waunakee’s inaugural season in the Badger East, and the Warriors have designs on sweeping the league championships in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.
“We will be battling for conference title on both the girls’ and boys’ side,” said Coach Grabarski. “I believe DeForest will be close, and we will have to keep them on our radar throughout the meet.”
The rest of the field won’t make it easy on the Warriors.
“It’s a very different year with the new conference,” said Coach Grabarski. “Our quad of Beaver Dam, DeForest, Watertown and Waunakee look to be one of the most competitive quads. That will give us some great competition to prepare going into the larger meets down the road. DeForest is always a strong competitor, and we generally are battling both on the track and in the field with them. They have a lot of talented returners, as well, so we are looking forward to the match-up.”
Deep and talented in most areas, Waunakee will look to shore up its weaknesses as the season goes on.
“We have strengths in all event areas this season,” said Coach Grabarski. “We have strong competitors and a good group of leaders with our seniors. We also have big numbers – so a lot of depth in all of our areas. Our sprint crew is generally very strong, and we are continuing in that tradition. We are building our pole vault and some of our field event areas. But we have some very promising new athletes and some returners that are ready to really make some great marks.”
GirlsThe Warriors’ lineup is loaded, as Saleh is the returning state high jump champion “… who is looking stronger already and poised to compete in other jumps and sprints as well,” according to Coach Grabarski, now entering her 22nd year heading the Waunakee program, compiling 13 conference titles in that span.
Kylee Grabarski is the only returning member of the state silver medalist 1,600-meter relay team. After graduation, she’ll be running for the UW-Eau Claire track team.
“She is looking strong and will be a huge factor in the 100, 200 and 400 this season,” said Coach Grabarski. “We have a lot of potentials that could compete for spots in the 4x400 relay to run with her this season as well.”
Also, sophomore Summer Grigg is back for Waunakee, after qualifying for state in the 100-meter dash in the 400-meter relay in 2021, and junior Izzy Hahn is strong in the pole vault and the sprints.
“Mackenzie Wallace is our returner from the state qualifying 3,200-meter relay team and with some of our new athletes joining us this year looks to be very strong in both the conference and late season run,” said Coach Grabarski.
Reinforcements have arrived from the ranks of the underclassmen, including hurdlers Sadie Grabarski and Erin Denkert.
“With a season off due to covid last year was Sadie’s first season and only Erin’s second as hurdlers,” said Coach Grabarski. “Both girls look promising coming into this season. Ally Saleh (Jr.) just came out for track very late last year for the first time and although injured right now looks very promising in the throws for us once healed.”
Don’t overlook the potential of some newcomers.
“Lydia Reis (Fr.) and Brianna Buss (Fr.) both look very promising after our first week of practice,” said Coach Grabarski. “They are looking like strong freshman that may be able to come in and fill some gaps we opened up after last year’s seniors graduated. Sage Smith (Sr.) is looking very strong and is new to track and field. She will fill a variety of roles primarily in our middle-distance group.”
Boys
Regnier, who specializes in the middle-distance and triple jump events, is really coming into his own.
“Drew Regnier has trained all winter with the Milwaukee Mustangs track team,” said Coach Grabarski. “In doing that he made it to indoor nationals and is now an all-american in the 400m dash indoors. He is poised to have an amazing season and looks to be ready to break many school and potentially state records in both the 400 and 800m.”
Other key returning contributors include seniors Drew Mais (sprints and jumps), Kaleb Squire (sprinter), and Nathan Ranum (hurdler), and juniors Andrew Brown (distance), Isaiah Jakel (distance), and Cole Kampa (jumps).
Promising younger returning athletes like sophomore sprinters Seb Rasmussen and Jake Bova, sophomore thrower Greg Nicholson, and sophomore hurdler/sprinter Will Garcia-Heinrichs will fill crucial roles.
Several newcomers are also ready to chip in, including sophomore sprinter Brady Cizek and freshmen Cole Gascho (hurdler), Michael Comins (sprinter), Cooper Zwettler (jumper/distance) and Owen Roundy (sprinter).
“On the boys’ side, Andrew Regnier will lead the way in the 400 and 800,” said Coach Grabarski. “He is flying already and with his state and nationals experience looks to be one of the top athletes in the conference and state. We have our core group of sprinters back with Ben Lindley, Drew Mais, Jake Bova and Seb Rasmussen. We also return a lot of talented jumpers and throwers as well. We are seeing a lot of talent in the freshman class and new athletes in all grades that will be contributors.”