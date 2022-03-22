Never mind the team scores.
The Waunakee track and field squads weren’t too concerned about them, since many of their athletes missed the season-opening Tri-State Large School Invitational 2022 hosted by UW-Platteville on Friday, March 18, due to spring break.
The indoor meet did give Warrior coaches a chance to assess what athletes are “… looking strong to start out our season,” said Waunakee Head Coach Jen Grabarski.
She added, “The meet went well. We took a lot of kids new to track, and they really did a nice job and performed well.”
So did many of Waunakee’s veterans. The Warriors will be back in action on Saturday, April 2, at an invitational hosted by the University of Wisconsin (Shell).
Girls
On the girls’ side, defending WIAA Division 1 state high jump champion Kyla Saleh took first in the event, clearing 5-6” and looking good in the process, according to Grabarski. It was a good start for Saleh, who also ran for the second-place 800-meter relay team.
Saleh joined with Kylee Grabarski, Sadie Grabarski and alternate Brianna Buss. Summer Grigg was entered to run in the event, but Coach Grabarski said Grigg has been battling a knee issue and that it flared up in the 55-meter dash. So, Grigg was pulled at the last minute.
“We were not able to run head to head with the team that won the event and with a brand new to track athlete thrown in, it made it difficult to contend for the top spot,” said Coach Grabarski. “The relay however, ran very well. Kylee Grabarski led off with a very strong first leg putting us in the lead by a good amount before she handed off to her sister, Sadie. Sadie also ran a really nice 200 holding the lead before handing off to Kyla. Kyla is both running and jumping well this season and also ran a solid 200. She then handed off to Brianna, who learned how to receive a handoff about two minutes before the race. She ran a solid 200 as well and had to hold off an anchor leg from another team. For her first time, she looks to be a strong competitor for us this season.”
Grigg, Buss and Kylee Grabarski all competed in the 55-meter sprint, with Grabarski taking second in the finals in 7.73 to eclipse the 7.74 she ran in preliminaries. Grigg also qualified for the finals.
“Kylee went in seeded second and finished second in the finals behind first by just .01,” said Coach Grabarski. “A small lean at the finish. Kylee is running strong and looking very fast in her first meet of the season.”
Buss also ran the 200-meter dash, finishing sixth in 31.09. Ally Saleh was 12th in the event (32.27) and Erin Denkert was 13th (32.48).
Lily Branchaw raced in her first varsity meet, taking fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:39.75, as teammate Anneka Cassel also impressed.
“Anneka Cassel just missed finals for shot put with a strong throw, and Lila Branchaw ran a great race in the 800 – both girls in their first competition ever,” said Coach Grabarski. “Overall the girls look good, and I am very happy with the performances from our first meet. Looks to be an exciting season.”
Boys
For the Waunakee boys, the 3,200-meter relay team took second in 9:28.09. The future looks bright for that group.
“Dane Cole, Will Valinotti, Cooper Ubert and Andrew Zimmerman show great potential for the season,” said Coach Grabarski. “Dane Cole also turned around and ran really well in the 1,600 later in the meet. He went out hard and still held for a very strong second place finish.”
Cole placed second in the 1,600, crossing the finish line in 5:26.21
Meanwhile, Baylor Smith took a big step forward in the high jump, going 5-8” to take second.
“After battling injuries all last season and not being able to compete it was great to see him out there and ready to go,” said Coach Grabarski.
Newcomer Brady Cizek, a sophomore, made quite a first impression.
“He made it to finals finishing fifth in the 55-meter dash (7.06) and ran anchor for the 4x200 relay pulling them up multiple spots for a solid finish,” said Coach Grabarski. “The relay consisted of all new to track athletes: Matt Comins, Ethan Valk and Owen Roundy.”
That group placed sixth in a time of 1:45.79.
“The boys also look strong going into the season and again, a lot of fun to see what our younger and new athletes could do out there early in the season,” said Coach Grabarski. “Our upperclassmen veterans of Kylee Grabarski, Kyla Saleh and Will Valinotti did a nice job leading the way.”