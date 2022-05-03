Going to Sun Prairie Friday, April 29, for the Paul Frank Invitational track and field meet, Waunakee was hoping for a big day.
The Warrior girls ended up winning the event, and Andrew Regnier set a new school record in the 400-meter run, taking first in 48.79.
“The athletes at the Paul Frank (Sun Prairie) Invitational did amazing,” said Waunakee Head Coach Jen Grabarski. “It was cold and windy to kick off the meet, then the rain came – thankfully, staying light throughout the night. But mid-40s and rainy is not ideal conditions. The kids persevered, and the girls managed to come out on top besting Stoughton by one point. The boys finished 10th, a solid finish out of 19 teams.”
There were other highlights for Waunakee, as the girls’ 3,200-meter relay team of Lila Branchaw, Clare Burcalow, Brinley Everson and Rachel Gregorich placed first in 10:04.10. Kylee Grabarski cruised to victory in the girls’ 400-meter run, finishing in 1:01.29, while Kyla Saleh won the high jump by clearing 5’2” and Branchaw raced to first in the 3,200-meter run in 11:38.46.
For the boys, Ian Phebus finished third in the shot put with a throw of 48’4.”
“Ian Phebus was a strong force to reckon with earning third place in both shot put and discus,” said John Phalin, the Warriors’ throwing coach. “This is a great achievement given the wet, windy, and cold conditions. I can only imagine what he will be able to accomplish if we ever see great weather conditions this season.”
The Warriors hosted two invitationals last week, including a triangular on Tuesday, April 26, with Milton and Stoughton on Senior Night. The Waunakee girls won with 116 points, with Stoughton and Milton tying with 42 points apiece. On the boys’ side, the Warriors took first with 105 points, as Milton totaled 72.5 and Stoughton finished with 22.5.
“We had a very busy week,” said Warrior Head Coach Jen Grabarski. “The athletes really stepped up and worked hard as they always do. We were very impressed with how they pushed through even though we still are struggling through some cold and sometimes rainy weather. It takes a lot to run home meets and two in one week is a lot.”
In the throws, Waunakee athletes fared well.
“Anneka Cassel throws a booming 33’3.5” PR in shot put to finish first, and Ally Saleh PRs right behind her to finish second,” said Phalin. “Anneka closed out the throws in outstanding fashion with her last toss of 107' (PR) winning discus. Ian had a great night taking first in both shot and discus with a stellar discus launch of 147' (PR). Will Lenoch placed second in shot put. The rest of the Waunakee throwing team had a great showing, too, with more than a dozen person records set.”
Meanwhile, the runners turned in strong performances, as Branchaw won both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
“The girls are running, jumping and throwing very well at this point in the season and are looking very strong as we get later in the season and are starting to look at conference and WIAA competition,” said Grabarski.
According to Grabarski, Gregorich is also running strong as part of the winning 3,200-meter relay and 1,600-meter relay, while also taking second in the 800-meter run. Kylee Grabarski placed first in the 400-meter dash and took second in the 100-meter dash, while sister Sadie Grabarski won the 100-meter hurdles and was second in both the 300 hurdles and triple jump.
Izzy Hahn made an impact in field events and running events, winning the pole vault, placing second in the 200-meter dash and racing a leg for the second-place 400-meter relay team.
Makenzie Wallace was part of both the 3,200-meter relay and the winning 1,600-meter relays. Sage Smith was the runner-up in the 400 and was part of that 1,600-meter relay crew.
The boys also turned in a solid performance.
“Jake Bova is flying on the track,” said Grabarski. “He won the 100-meter dash, took second in the 200 and was part of the first-place 1,600-meter relay team. Isaiah Jakel won the 400 and is running very well at this point in the season. Cole Kampa took second in both long and triple jump. Ian Phebus won both shot and discus and is having a great season so far. Andrew Regnier won his two events – the triple jump and 300 hurdles. It was his first time every running the hurdles and using his speed he was able to get close to our school record. And Baylor smith won high jump and took third in the 800. We have some events we still need to fill; however, the boys are looking very good in many.”