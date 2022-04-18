Inclement weather conditions threatened to cut the meet short.
However, the Badger Challenge in Portage on Tuesday, April 12, went on, and the Waunakee track and field teams made the best of it.
“We were very happy that the weather pretty much held for the meet.,” said Warrior Head Coach Jen Grabarski. “We did get some wind for most of the meet, although it died down a bit as the meet went on – still was blowing but not gusting as strong later. The rain we got was a steady light mist – so happy it didn't come down hard.”
Even the temperatures were tolerable.
“With how cold it has been this season we considered this to be a nice weather meet,” said Grabarski. “It was great to see some athletes we had not yet seen compete get out there and do so well. We were able to take more athletes to this meet than our previous indoor competitions.”
The schedule heats up for Waunakee, as the Warriors were slated to host a meet on Tuesday, April 19.
“Overall, both teams are ready to get rolling,” said Grabarski. “We have a meet Tuesday at home that all will compete in. Friday we are splitting to two meets – the Sauk Relays and the Watertown Invitational. We are able to take more kids this way and get more the experience of a competitive invitational meet. The following week we host a triangular meet on Tuesday and will be honoring our 17 seniors for Senior Night. This group has been a dedicated group that has worked hard and stuck it out through a sophomore year of no season and then last year an odd, shortened season that pushed far into the summer. We are excited to honor all of these seniors next week at our meet.”
Girls
Totaling 90 points, the Warrior girls won its portion of the meet, as it came down to one event.
“The girls fared well finishing second and third in many events,” said Grabarski. “We went into the final relay (4x400m relay) tied with Oregon. They announced the team scores as we were running the race. The girls worked hard in that race and came out in second place to a tough DeForest team, which clinched the Badger Challenge Invite title.”
That group included Kyla Saleh, Sage Smith, Rachel Gregorich and Kylee Grabarski, who were runners-up in 4:20.47.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Aoife Moran, Brinley Everson, Warren Ambord and Lila Branchaw also took second, running a time of 10:46.32, with the 800-meter relay group of Vivian McCollough, Saleh, Isabelle Hahn and Kylee Grabarski also finishing second in 1:52.07.
Placing third, the 400-meter relay crew of Hahn, Kylee Grabarski, Lydia Reis and Ava Endres crossed the finish line in 52.97.
Individually, Reis took fourth in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash events, while Smith took sixth in the 400-meter run, as Sadie Grabarski placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles, with GeorgiaRae Samuelson taking sixth in the latter event.
In the 800-meter run, Claire Burcalow placed third in 2:31.05, with Gregorich right on her heels in 2:33.99 to take fourth.
Branchaw took third in the 3,200-meter run, finishing in 11:51.38, as teammate Brinley Everson (12:34.33) ended up sixth in the event.
In field events, Anneka Cassel was sixth in the discus (84-00), Saleh took second in the long jump (16-00) and Sadie Grabarski leaped to sixth in the triple jump (30-10.50).
“All of the above athletes earned points for this meet in their events adding to the team win,” said Coach Grabarski. “One thing that really stands out to me is that we were able to pull out this win at a big 12 team invitational without putting all of our kids in their top events. Kyla Saleh did not high jump that night, Kylee Grabarski was in all relays and no opens, we are down a couple of sprinters with injury. Our athletes really stepped up and performed well for their first outdoor meet. We had Sadie Grabarski popping off PR's in all three of her events and scoring points, running and jumping very solidly. Lydia Reis coming in as a freshman and being very competitive in the sprints and relays. Both Kyla Saleh and Kylee Grabarski pushing hard to get our relays into scoring position. Our distance girls ran well scoring in the top few spots in their perspective events. Claire Burcalow in the 800 with Rachel Gregorich coming in right behind her to score in both the third and fourth spots of that race, Lila Branchaw scoring in both her events, Sage Smith a newcomer to track this season scoring in the 400m dash and helping the 4x400 relay as well, and Anneka Cassel pulling into a scoring spot in the discus to help get more points from our field event areas.”
Boys
On the boys’ side, Waunakee took third in the team standings, as the Warriors were led by Andrew Regnier, who won the 400-meter run (49.07) and the triple jump (42-05.25).
Ian Phebus also had a big day, winning the shot put (48-07.75) and taking second in the discus (128-04).
Others who performed well included: Nathan Ranum, fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, 44.53; Andrew Zimmerman, fourth in the 800-meter run, 2:13.80; Jake Bova, third in the 200-meter dash, 23.96; and Baylor Smith, fourth in the high jump, 5-04.
“Again, another nice meet,” said Coach Grabarski. “The first- and second-place finishes kept us up towards the top with that overall team finish of third place. Many contributors to the team points. We didn't have our athletes necessarily stacked in their top events at this meet just like on the girls side. So, another nice finish with everyone popping up to help out in events they don't necessarily always compete in. Ian Phebus had a great night popping off a throw that beat the field of throwers by almost 5 feet. Drew Regnier won his two events solidly as well. We have guys figuring out where they can help out the team the most still and some injuries that are not yet back. As we put things together this season the Coaches are excited to see what we can do. There are a lot of young guys showing they are raring to go and ready to compete as well. As we shuffle kids around and figure out their strongest areas, we look to have a very solid boys’ team as well.”