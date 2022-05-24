By Peter Lindblad
The bus is going to be full when the Waunakee track and field teams travel to sectionals.
Led by Andrew Regnier on the boys’ side and Kylee Grabarski and Kyla Saleh on the girls, the Warriors will be well-represented at sectionals, after both squads won Badger East Conference titles on Tuesday, May 17.
It’s been quite a run recently for Waunakee.
“All the kids have been working hard and training hard and are ready to pop some top times and marks during this last big push of the season,” said Waunakee Head Coach Jen Grabarski. “They are competing smart right now. Some of our athletes that had multiple events ran their race and competed in all events just as we had hoped.”
Regnier was a standout performer for the Warriors.
“Drew Regnier really stepped up as we knew he would,” said Coach Grabarski. “He competed in triple jump, 400-meter dash, 300 hurdles and finished the night anchoring the 4x400-meter relay. He was able to go through to sectionals in all events and is poised to make a big splash at state.”
Kylee Grabarski was just as busy, and so was teammate Kyla Saleh, the state Division 1 defending champion in the high jump.
“Kylee Grabarski also had a full plate with trials and finals of the 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash and anchoring the 4x400m relay,” said Coach Grabarski. “She ran them all just as we had talked about and ran just perfectly to get all three events through. Kyla Saleh also filled her events. We told all the kids their focus was top four in their events. That’s all they needed. Winning everything wasn't necessary to move on. So, Kyla was another that is moving on in the 100 hurdles, 4x200-meter relay, high jump and 4x400-meter relay.”
All three are going to have company.
“Sadie Grabarski, Lydia Reis and Izzy Hahn were all also part of the sectional qualifying sprint relays,” said Coach Grabarski. “Sage Smith PR'd in both her open 400 and 4x400-meter relay to qualify both events to sectionals, and Clare Burcalow was part of the 4x800 and 4x400 teams going on. The boys’ 4x200- and 4x400-meter sprint relays are headed to sectionals as well. Drew Mais and Jake Bova are part of both relays. They are joined in the 4x200 relay by Brady Cizek and Sebastian Rasmussen and in the 4x400 relay with Drew Regnier and Isaiah Jakel.”
Every Waunakee girls’ relay team qualified for sectionals, as the 3,200- and 1,600-meter relays squads registered personal records at regionals. Three boys’ relay crews are headed to sectionals, including the 3,200-, 1,600- and 800-meter groups. All the boys’ relay teams had PRs.
Waunakee’s hurdlers were in top form, as Saleh and Regnier are moving on to sectionals.
Emma Raemisch, a freshman hurdler ran her PR by six seconds in the 300 hurdles. She just missed a trip to sectionals. Nathan Ranum, a senior, also came close to qualifying for sectionals, running a solid race in the 300 hurdles, according to coaches.
Sadie Grabarski made it to finals in the 100 hurdles and placed sxith overall. Also, Will Garcia-Heinrichs had to push through his last 300 race of the season with a pulled hip flexor.
In the throws, Ian Phebus flung a throw of 138’4” to take first in the discus, as he also took second in the shot put (47’5”0. Sophomore Will Lenoch will join Phebus at sectionals, after taking fourth in the shot put (46’7.5”).
Junior Aly Saleh established a new PR by a foot and a half to place second in the shot put (35’5.25”), while Annika Cassel (98’6”) and senior Sydney Kast (97’4”) reached sectionals by taking third and fourth, respectively, in the discus.
A total of 10 Waunakee throwers filled 36 positions in the finals.
Among distance runners, Lila Branchaw is turning heads. Despite being new to track as a senior, Branchaw took third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:14.22 to advance to sectionals. Coaches said that freshman Rachel Gregorich looked like a veteran to onlookers.
Also reaching sectionals was Todd Niles, who PR'd in the pole vault to take second at regionals.
"Todd has really worked hard and has made some huge gains here at the end of the season," said Coach Grabarski.
“We are all very excited for sectionals in Baraboo on Thursday,” said Coach Grabarski. “We have a large number of athletes poised to qualify for state. We are also very proud of all of our athletes that have worked so hard all season and had so much success. We have a lot of dedicated, hard-working athletes that have given their all, and we are super excited for the rest of this season and the future of our program.”
Check back online for more on how Waunakee won its conference titles