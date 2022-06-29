In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Drew Regnier of Waunakee Community High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Track & Field Player of the Year. Regnier is the first Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Track & Field Player of the Year to be chosen from Waunakee Community High School.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Regnier as Wisconsin’s best high school boys track & field athlete.
Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year award to be announced in July, Regnier joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Lolo Jones (1997-98, Roosevelt High School, Iowa), Allyson Felix (2002-03, Los Angeles Baptist High School, Calif.), Robert Griffin III (2006-07, Copperas Cove High School, Texas), Grant Fisher (2014- 15 & 2013-14, Grand Blanc High School, Mich.) and Candace Hill (2014-15, Rockdale County High School, Ga.).
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior earned All-American status at the Nike Outdoor Nationals by finishing second in the 400-meter dash. Regnier’s time of 47.66 seconds ranked No. 75 nationally among prep competitors in 2022 at the time of his selection. He also won the 400-meter intermediate hurdles in the Emerging Elite Division at Nike Nationals, and his time of 54.05 ranked No. 32 in the country this spring. He won the 400 dash at the Division 1 state meet, also finishing fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles to lead the Warriors to fifth-place as a team.
A member of the Waunakee High Principal’s Council, a student-led leadership team that meets every month, Regnier has volunteered locally as a peer tutor, and he has donated his time as a youth track and basketball coach.
“Andrew is special because not only was he dominant in his event areas, but he was versatile in how many events he could assert that dominance,” said Joe Parker, head coach of DeForest High School. “His range was from the 200 all the way up through the mile. His triple and long jump only added to the team points that he could garner in a single meet.”
Regnier has maintained an unweighted 4.03 GPA in the classroom. He will begin his senior year of high school this fall.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
Regnier joins recent Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Track & Field Players of the Year Jackson Acker (2020-21, Verona Area High School), Davis Wenthe (2019-20, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School), and Drew Bosley (2018-29 & 2017-18, Homestead High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
Gatorade has a long-standing history of serving athlete communities and understands how sports instill valuable lifelong skills on and off the field. Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Regnier has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of their choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports. Regnier is also eligible to submit a short video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations.
Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.