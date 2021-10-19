Suddenly, the Waunakee High School girls’ volleyball is trending upward.
After stunning Edgewood 3-0 on Thursday, Oct. 14, the Warriors went 4-1 at Harvest Fall Festival in Plainfield, Illinois, over the weekend.
“We played really well,” said Waunakee Head Coach Anne Denkert, talking about the Edgewood match. “We had a plan in mind, having played them once and taking them to three sets in tournament in early September. I was just happy to see how we executed what we wanted to. We played relaxed and were not super uptight.”
At Plainfield, the Warriors finished 17th out of 32 teams, despite their record. They did win the bronze division.
Waunakee begins WIAA regional play on Thursday by hosting Madison East. If they win, the Warriors will play at home again on Saturday.
Waunakee 3, Edgewood 0
The Warriors swept their way to victory, winning 25-19, 25-20, 25-21, as Ally Saleh blasted a team-high 13 kills. Summer Grigg finished with seven, while also serving up four aces.
In blocks, Addison Janus and Grace Grogan led the way with three apiece, while Emily Becker finished with two. Evelyn Seignarack paced Waunakee with 16 digs, while Allie Mack had 13 assists and Ella Grace Meyer finished with a team-high 14.
Harvest Fall Festival
Denkert said Waunakee lost to the wrong team, falling to Oswego 2-0 in the opening round.
The Warriors pulled it together after that, winning four straight matches over Yorkville, Bolingbrook, Normal University by scores of 2-0 and then edged Crystal Lake Central 2-1.
Waunakee’s Grigg made the all-tournament team, racking up 38 kills and 34 digs. Saleh finished with 30 kills to go with 32 digs.
Seignarack and Mack each had seven aces, as Mack also totaled a team-high 60 assists. Meyer chipped in with 40 assists.
Janus gathered a team-high eight block, while Grogan and Payton Maly had six each.
Denkert said the Warriors weren’t ready to go in their first match but came alive after that.
“The teams down there are really solid,” said Denkert. “There are no snuff teams. It was good competition.”