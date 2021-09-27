There’s no rest for anybody at the SPRAWL tournament in West Bend.’
The Waunakee High School volleyball team played seven matches in two days, going 3-4 with wins over Union Grove, Waukesha West, and West Bend.
In their only Badger East match of the week, Waunakee downed Beaver Dam 3-0, scoring a 25-17, 25-14, 25-23 victory.
On Thursday, Waunakee plays host to DeForest.
SPRAWL
The Warriors took care of Union Grove 25-14, 26-24 and Waukesha West 25-19, 19-25, 15-13, while also dispatching West Bend 25-15, 25-19.
Against West Bend, Summer Grigg slammed seven kills and four aces into the Suns, as Ally Saleh finished with three blocks, and Evelyn Seignarack collected seven digs and Allie Mack dished out eight assists.
Saleh blasted eight kills and had eight digs in the win over Union Grove, as Grigg added five kills, with Seignarack serving up two aces. Grace Grogan rose for three blocks. Mack had a team-high 10 assists.
In outlasting Waukesha West, Waunakee was paced by Grigg, who had seven kills, while Saleh, Emily Becker and Addison Janus finished with five kills apiece.
Becker and Sophia Komosa collected two aces each, while Becker and Grogan totaled three blocks apiece. Seignarack gathered up a team-high 11 digs, as Saleh chipped in with eight and Grigg had seven.
Leading the way in assists, Komosa and Mack each had 13.
Brookfield East downed Waunakee 25-18, 25-23, despite five digs from Grigg, two kills each from Saleh and Payton Maly, and two aces apiece from Grigg and Morgan Meyer.
In a 27-25, 18-25, 4-15 loss to Burlington, Grigg blasted 11 kills, as Saleh had seven. Saleh, Becker and Maly finished with two blocks apiece, as Saleh, Seignarack and Mack combined for 34 digs and Mack ha 13 assists.
After taking a 1-0 lead against Menomonee Falls, by winning the first set 25-22, Waunakee dropped the last two, 23-25, 8-15. Grigg led the way with nine kills and three aces, while Addison Janus came up with five blocks, Seignarack had eight digs and Mack finished with 11 assists and Komosa had 10 helpers.
The Arrowhead match was a tight one all the way, with Waunakee winning the opening set 25-19, but falling in the next two 20-25 and 11-15.
Mack was again the leader in assists with 12, and Seignarack had five digs, Becker finished with three blocks, and Grigg totaled five kills. Saleh and Grogan totaled four kills each.