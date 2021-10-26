Everything is going to plan for the Waunakee High School volleyball team.
Starting postseason play last week, the Warriors dispatched Madison East 3-0 on Thursday, Oct. 21, before getting past Madison Memorial 3-1 on Saturday, Oct. 23. The two wins gave them a regional championship.
Waunakee, now 34-14 overall, seems to be peaking at the right time.
“I do believe that’s the case,” said Waunakee Head Coach Anne Denkert. “it was similar to the Edgewood game plan for both teams, but more specifically for Memorial. We played the way we should have.”
Waunakee was slated to begin sectionals on Thursday, Oct. 28, at DeForest with a match against Middleton.
Waunakee 3, Madison Memorial 1
The Warriors gutted out a 25-21 victory in the first set but had a letdown in the second frame.
“We hit a bump in the road where we didn’t get into system,” said Denkert. “We kind of lost sight of what we needed to be doing.”
Memorial tied the match up by taking the second set 25-21. The third set was tightly contested, with Waunakee coming out on top 27-25. The Warriors had an easier time of it in the fourth and deciding set, winning 25-14.
“We stormed the first set and came out serving tough,” said Denkert. “Set 1, we were on. Set 2, we got out of system, and then in Set 3, we kicked it into gear.”
Denkert said the Warriors have been through similar situations this year and worked through the tough stretch.
“We’ve been there, done that,” said Denkert.
Ally Saleh and Summer Grigg had a big night with kills, collecting 17 and 14 of them, respectively. Emily Becker dished out four aces, as Allie Mack, Grigg and Ella Grace Meyer served up three aces apiece.
Saleh, Becker and Grace Grogan finished with a team-high three blocks each, as three Waunakee players ended up in double figures in digs. Saleh led the way with 15, followed by Grigg’s 12 and Evelyn Seignarack’s 10.
Meyer and Mack keyed the passing game, as Meyer totaled 22 assists and Mack had 19.
Waunakee 3, Madison East 0
Against the Purgolders, the Warriors cruised to victory, 25-11, 25-13, 25-12.
Saleh and Grigg had eight kills each, as Grogan finished with six. Saleh also collected three blocks.
With six aces, Seignarack led the serving attack, as Mack ended up with five.
The leader in digs was Seignarack, who gathered up 11 of them. Three Warriors had five digs, including Mack, Grigg and Saleh.
Mack also paced the team in assists with 15, as Meyer had 10.
Going forward, the Warriors will have to be at their best. Denkert feels the sectional is up for grabs.
“I feel like we’ve been figuring it out the last few matches,” said Denkert. “We need a big group effort now. I said to the team, ‘We need you to be the version of yourselves.”