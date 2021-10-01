Anything can happen in a rivalry match.
With a chance to close out Thursday’s contest with DeForest in the fourth set, the Waunakee High School volleyball team couldn’t finish off the Norskies.
Ultimately, however, the Warriors were able to squeeze past DeForest 3-2 in five sets, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 24-26, 15-8.
“We were in the lead in the fourth set, but we gave it up with too many errors,” said Waunakee Head Coach Anne Denkert. “You’ve got to the rivalry, especially with the small amount of time we play at home. It was good for both of our teams as we get closer to the conference tournament and playoffs.”
The Warriors improved to 21-12 overall and 9-0 in the Badger East, while the Norskies fall to 18-11 overall and 1-3 in the league.
Denkert said Waunakee’s serving made the difference in the fifth and final set, as it got DeForest off system.
“We were also relentless on defense at the end, blocking and digging,” said Denkert.
Grace Grogan and Emily Becker led the way in blocks for Waunakee with five, while Addison Janus added four and Payton Maly had three.
Ally Saleh had a big night on defense and offense, recording 24 digs, while Evelyn Seignarack totaled 18 digs and Summer Grigg had 15. Saleh also notched a team-high 17 kills, as Grigg finished with 14.
The Waunakee passing game was in a groove, too, as Ella Grace Meyer distributed 27 assists and Allie Mack had 18 helpers.
Meyer also served up three aces, while Saleh, Grigg and Seignarack had two aces apiece.
“You’re rivals, and you’re trying to get as many points as you can,” said Denkert. “Whether it’s three games or five, you need that experience to go back to the drawing board to see what you’re good at and what you need to work on.”
Waunakee will try to keep its league record spotless when the Warriors host Watertown on Thursday, Oct. 7. The Goslings are sitting in second place in the Badger East, underneath first-place Waunakee.