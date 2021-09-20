After surviving a five-set thriller against Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Waunakee High School volleyball team went 2-3 at an invitational meet in Milwaukee.
The Warriors slipped past the Blackhawks, going to 16-8 overall and 7-0 in the Badger – East Conference.
Waunakee 3
Fort Atkinson 2
Waunakee battled Fort Atkinson to the very end after losing the first two sets 21-25, 19-25. The Warriors rallied to win the next three 25-21, 25-19, 15-12.
Ally Saleh slammed 12 kills, as Summer Grigg chipped in with 10 and Payton Maly had nine. Saleh and Sophie Komosa finished with two aces apiece, as Grigg and Emily Becker each rose up for three blocks.
Four Warriors reached double figures in digs, with Grigg and Evelyn Seignarack leading the way with 15 apiece, as Saleh had 12 and Allie Mack finished with 10.
Mack also compiled 24 assists.
Milwaukee Invite
Playing at the Milwaukee Sting Center, Waunakee defeated Franklin and West Bend West by identical 2-1 scores, but fell 2-0 to Divine Savior Holy Angels, Appleton North and Kimberly.
In an 18-25, 25-22, 19-17 win over West Bend West, as Grigg blasted 12 kills and Saleh, Becker and Anneka Cassel finished with three blocks apiece. Saleh totaled 13 digs, as Seignarack had 12, with Mack dishing out 15 assists.
The Warriors also fought to beat Franklin 26-24, 16-25, 15-9. Grigg had 12 kills, Siegnarack served up three aces and had 13 digs, and Cassel knocked down five blocks.
Against DHSA, Waunakee dropped a 25-13, 25-14 decision, as Grigg and Saleh combined for 11 kills and Grigg had three blocks and four digs. Mack also finished with four digs. Pacing the team in assists was Mack, who doled out nine helpers.
Appleton North downed Waunakee 25-13, 25-15, as Cassel finished with four kills and Grigg led the Warriors with two blocks. Siegnarack had five digs and Mack totaled five assists.
Kimberly also swept Waunakee by a score of 25-19, 25-20.
Saleh and Cassel collected five kills apiece, Grigg drilled a pair of aces, Maly had the Warriors’ only block, and Grigg and Saleh totaled five digs each.
The Warriors play at Beaver Dam on Thursday, Sept. 23, before heading to West Bend East for the SPRAWL tournament on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25.