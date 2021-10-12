The Waunakee High School volleyball team made history on Saturday, winning the inaugural Badger East Conference tournament.
Even a slow start couldn’t derail the Warriors, who were coming off a tough five-set loss to Watertown.
“We wanted to win it outright,” said Waunakee Head Coach Anne Denkert. “I never felt like this group got tired. I have a lot of respect for how the girls got ready for this season, working out this summer.”
The payoff was a Badger East championship, as the Warriors’ regular season record stands at 9-1 in league play and 26-13 overall.
Waunakee take on Edgewood on Thursday, Oct. 14, followed by an appearance at the Plainfield Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Warriors kick off regional play on Thursday, Oct. 21, with a home match against Madison East.
Badger East Tournament
Losing the first set 21-25 to Stoughton in the opening match got Waunakee off to a bad start.
The Warriors recovered, though, taking the next two sets by scores of 25-18, 15-6.
“It was a competitive group of teams,” said Denkert. “It wasn’t as lopsided as it used to be.”
Waunakee got back on track, beating rival DeForest 25-19, 22-25, 15-10, as Ally Saleh and Summer Grigg led the way with eight kills apiece. Saleh also had two aces, while Emily Becker totaled three blocks, Evelyn Seignarack finished with nine digs and Allie Mack had 13 assists.
Against Fort Atkinson, Waunakee earned a 2-1 victory, beating the Blackhawks 25-22, 25-27, 15-9. The Warriors were on their way to winning the second set, as they were up 23-17. Denkert said they gave up too many points on errors, but Waunakee recovered to win the last set.
Saleh collected nine kills, as Mack blasted three aces, Becker and Grigg racked up three blocks each, and Seignarack had 16 digs. Ella Grace Meyer led Waunakee with 11 assists.
The Warriors also rolled over Beaver Dam 2-0, taking a 25-20, 27-25 decision. Mack and Meyer keyed the passing attack, combining for 20 assists, as Grigg paced the team in digs with 10. Saleh gathered up four blocks and had six kills.
Waunakee trounced Milton, rolling to a 25-8 win in the first set and capturing the second by a 25-18 count. Mack dished out 13 assists, with Saleh pounding eight kills and collecting seven digs, Mack serving up two aces and Grace Grogan getting three blocks.
Watertown 3
Waunakee 2
In a rematch, the Warriors faced an improved Gosling team.
“They’re a good blocking team,” said Denkert. “They played a tough schedule, like we have. We knew it would be tougher than last time.”
Denkert said Waunakee committed a lot of hitting errors and had 13 serving errors, as opposed to 10 aces.
“I feel like we’re making gains,” said Denkert. “It’s a slow, but sure process with this group. We see splashes of good things, but then we reset to things that are not as good.”
Watertown outlasted the Warriors 25-20, 21-25, 26-24, 17-25, 15-12.
Denkert said Waunakee’s passing statistics were good, and that’s been keeping the Warriors in matches.
Grigg led Waunakee with 15 kills and five aces, while Saleh had 11. Three Warriors finished with four blocks, including Saleh, Becker and Grogan. Saleh and Grigg both had 14 digs, but Meyer paced the team with 23.
Meyer had a team-high 23 assists, while Mack finished with 17.