Anne Denkert got her 600th win as Waunakee’s volleyball coach, and the Warriors won the Badger East Conference championship.
All in all, it was a pretty good weekend for the Warriors at the conference meet in Milton.
“It was a fun tournament,” said Denkert. “We played really well. Our hitting percentage was good. We’re peaking or probably close to that.”
Perched atop the Badger Large with a 9-0 league record, plus a 26-12 overall mark, the Warriors entered this weekend seeded No. 1 for the tournament with seven points. Watertown and Stoughton had five. Total points decided the league champion.
The Warriors defeated Milton, DeForest, Fort Atkinson and Monona Grove 2-0 to reach the tournament finals. That ensured Waunakee would finish the tournament as conference champs, no matter how the final match against Watertown went.
As it turned out, the Goslings edged the Warriors 2-1 in the finals, winning 25-23, 16-25, 15-9, but the six points Waunakee earned for finishing second gave the Warriors 13 points overall. Watertown ended with 12.
For the tournament, Summer Grigg racked up 37 kills and 27 digs, while Ally Saleh totaled 31 kills and 33 digs for Waunakee. Rhya Thole and Anneka Cassel smashed 17 kills apiece.
Cora Webster paced the Warriors in aces with seven, while Ella Grace Meyer finished with six. Meyer led the way in assists, dishing out 58 of them. Sophie Komosa had 38 assists.
In blocks, Payton Maly collected eight solo blocks, while Thole finished with seven solo blocks.
Waunakee ended up playing Monona Grove in the semifinals, beating the Silver Eagles 25-15, 25-16.
On the other side of the bracket, DeForest lost to Watertown to set up a finals match between Waunakee and the Goslings. Just a couple of days earlier, the Warriors went to Watertown and scored a 3-0 victory, winning by a count of 25-23, 25-11, 25-13. Grigg totaled eight kills in the win, to go with three aces, two solo blocks and a team-high 12 digs. Webster finished with 10 digs. Komosa had 14 assists, while Meyer gathered 11.
Denkert’s 600th win came in the match against DeForest earlier in the tournament. When she started at Waunakee, the Norskies ruled the roost in conference volleyball. Denkert remembered that in her second season the Warriors won a match against DeForest, and that was big.
“That was a mental block for us,” said Denkert.
The 600-win mark at Waunakee is testament to the players she’s coached, according to Denkert. She said they’ve been responsible for all the success.
“It’s really about the great athletes who’ve come and gone out through these doors, everybody that’s come through here,” said Denkert.
