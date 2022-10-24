It was the passing numbers that impressed Anne Denkert the most.
Against Madison Memorial, the Waunakee volleyball team distributed the ball to hitters with great precision in a 3-0 win on Saturday, Oct. 22, as the Warriors secured a WIAA Division 1 regional championship. The percentages were eye-popping.
“One of the big statistics was that all three of our primary passers were over 2,” said Denkert.
To the lay person, that may not mean much. But in volleyball, that’s superb, because the best you can do is a 3. Summer Grigg, Ally Saleh and Sophie Komosa moved the ball beautifully.
“With serving, it’s hard to get 2,” said Denkert. “Usually, it’s 1.7, 1.8 or 1.9, but all three primary passers were over 2. That’s huge because it gives us lots of options for people to set the ball to.”
Ella Grace Meyer led the way in assists with 21, while Komosa chipped in with 11. Two of the beneficiaries were Saleh, who finished with a team-high 11 kills, and Grigg, who chipped in with 10 kills. Payton Maly totaled six kills.
Madison Memorial didn’t know what hit them.
“We played efficient, smart volleyball,” said Denkert, who explained that the Warriors have been a different team since defeating Edgewood in a five-set thriller on Oct. 13. Waunakee won the first two sets, but the Crusaders rallied to win the next two. However, the Warriors closed it out in the fifth frame.
“Not only did the kids not get rattled in that match with the score situation, which they could have, but they played consistent,” said Denkert.
That solid play carried over into the Madison Memorial match. Memorial defeated Sparta 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22 on Thursday, Oct. 20, to advance to play Waunakee. The Warriors hosted Memorial on Saturday in the regional final, and they rolled over their opponents, winning 25-14, 25-16, 25-16.
Ella Grace Meyer also paced the Warriors in aces with two, while Saleh and Grigg had one ace apiece. Saleh collected three solo blocks, as Erin Denkert, Grigg, Anneka Cassel and Addison Janus finished with two each.
Saleh racked up 11 digs, with Grigg totaling eight and Cora Webster finishing with six. Morgan Meyer and Rhya Thole gathered four digs each.
“We’re starting to see our eight seniors and 10 returning players playing consistently, not freaking out when the score is close, and I think they’re playing their best volleyball,” said Denkert. “I’m excited.”
Seeded No. 1, the Warriors will take on No. 4 seed Verona in sectional play on Thursday at Madison Memorial. On the other side of the bracket, Holmen and Middleton will tangle. Both of the winners will battle for the sectional championship on Saturday at Monona Grove for the right to go to state.