The home opener was exciting. It was parent’s night. The house was packed.
And the Waunakee volleyball team came out swinging, overpowering Monona Grove 3-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Two nights later, in more subdued environs, the Warriors were a bit flat, but they recovered to knock off Fort Atkinson 3-1, beating the team with the reigning Badger East Conference Player of the Year, Andi Spies.
“It went four sets,” said Waunakee Head Coach Anne Denkert. “We just weren’t in a very good groove. There was a lull in the atmosphere in the whole gym. Everybody was a little off.”
The Warriors dropped the first set to Fort 25-21. The second set was no picnic either, as Waunakee outlasted Fort 25-23. Spies was a problem for the Warriors.
“It was a matter of trying to problem solve her,” said Denkert. “She does setting and hitting at 6’2” and then our energy started coming back. Our serving dramatically improved, our passing improved. We started moving the ball to the middle and the right. We were a little one sided in that first set.”
A balanced team like Waunakee can spread the ball around and hit from everywhere to increase its kill numbers, and that’s what the Warriors did, taking the last two sets 25-13 and 25-11.
Summer Grigg led the Warriors in kills with 11, as Ally Saleh chipped in with nine. Grigg also finished with a team-high 14 digs, with Saleh and Morgan Meyer collecting 10 digs each.
Waunakee’s serving attack was paced by Cora Webster, who delivered four aces. Ella Grace Meyer and Sophie Komosa served up two aces apiece, as they combined for 37 assists – Grace Meyer totaling 21 of them.
Anneka Cassel jumped for six solo blocks, while Payton Maly totaled five.
Waunakee 3, Monona Grove 0
The Silver Eagles have a new coach, but Waunakee didn’t take it easy on Amy Hillery on Parents’ Night, with the student section hyped up.
The Warriors rolled to a 25-11, 25-20, 25-18 victory, behind Saleh’s 10 kills and 13 digs.
“This team is, from a mental standpoint, very strong,” said Denkert. “They don’t get rattled. They just move on.”
Maly added eight kills to the cause, with Grigg and Addison Janus racking up six kills each. Komosa led the way in aces with four and assists with 20, with Grace Meyer collecting 17 helpers.
In blocks, it was Cassel who paced the Warriors with three – all of them solo blocks. Janus finished with two blocks.
Three Warriors turned in double figures in digs, with Grigg getting 16 and Morgan Meyer finishing with 11.
Now 8-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play, Waunakee plays next at Stoughton on Thursday, Sept. 8.
