Rivals Waunakee and DeForest took to the volleyball court on Thursday night, with the Warriors emerging with 3-1 Badger East Conference win on the Norskies’ home floor.
The Warriors won the first set 25-21, but DeForest rallied for a 25-23 win in the second frame. Then, the Warriors took over.
“We played really well for the first two sets, but Waunakee found another gear in the third and fourth sets and blocked everything we hit and covered their hitters very well giving them numerous second chances,” said Scott Schumann, head coach for DeForest. “Their experience and athleticism were obvious, and we simply couldn't match it. I'm very proud of how the girls responded in practice this week and work they put in to improve. We will now work on situational play. We will be fine.”
Waunakee closed out the match by taking the last two sets by scores of 25-12 and 25-13.
Of note, DeForest’s Ellie Doucette recorded her 1,000th assist on a kill by Esther Ekezie in the second set. Doucette led the team in aces, while Trysten Schroeder paced the Norskies in assists. Anna Szepieniec finished with a team-high eight kills, as Ekezie totaled three blocks and Rylee Vinney recorded 21 digs.
For Waunakee, Ally Saleh notched a match-high 10 kills, as Rhya Thole had two blocks. Saleh and Summer Grigg both totaled 19 digs, as Cora Webster served up four aces and Ella Grace Meyer collected 21 assists.
“This Saturday we play at the Edgewood Invite and face McFarland and Waupun in pool play with bracket play to follow,” said Schumann.