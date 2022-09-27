The West Bend SPRAWL is now in their rearview mirror.
After going 4-3 against stiff competition at the prestigious tournament, the Waunakee volleyball team now turns its attention to going after a Badger East Conference championship.
“There weren’t too many teams that weren’t ranked,” said Warrior Head Coach Anne Denkert. “It was all about resume building and figuring out what we need to get better at.”
At the SPRAWL, which took place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, the Warriors (20-9 overall, 5-0 in conference play) went 1-2 in pool play, defeating Neenah 2-0 by scores of 25-17, 25-23. They lost to Germantown and Arrowhead 2-1.
“We had both teams in the third set, but we couldn’t finish,” said Denkert.
Waunakee went on to beat Union Grove 26-24, 25-22 and West Bend 25-9, 25-21, and then scored a 2-1 victory over Franklin, winning 23-25, 25-22, 15-9. The Warriors’ other loss came at the hands of Manitowoc Lincoln – ranked sixth in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association – by scores of 25-18, 25-18.
Oconomowoc, ranked No. 1 in Division 1 by the WVCA, downed Divine Savior Holy Angels to win the SPRAWL championship.
Arrowhead is ranked eighth in Division 1, while Germantown received D1 honorable mention in the latest WVCA poll.
For Waunakee, Ally Saleh led the Warriors in kills with 45 and digs with 71. Summer Grigg chipped in with 35 kills, eight aces, 11 solo blocks and 58 digs. Cora Webster served up 10 aces, while Ella Grace Meyer finished with a team-high 60 assists and Sophie Komosa had 51 helpers.
Rhya Thole paced Waunakee in solo blocks with 15, while Anneka Cassel and Payton Maly stuffed 11 apiece.
Waunakee 3, Beaver Dam 0
In a warm-up for the SPRAWL at home on Thursday, Sept. 22, the Warriors dispatched the Golden Beavers 25-19, 25-14, 25-10 in Badger East Conference play.
Saleh and Grigg combined for 13 kills, as Maly added five to the cause.
Thole, Addison Janus and Cassel had four kills each.
Saleh served up three aces and had a solo block, to go with a team-high eight digs. Morgan Meyer and Grigg finished with seven digs apiece.
Ella Grace Meyer totaled 13 assists.
