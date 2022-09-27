Saleh rises

Ally Saleh (2) rises up for a spike against Beaver Dam in the Waunakee volleyball team’s 3-0 win at home in Badger East Conference play.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

The West Bend SPRAWL is now in their rearview mirror.

After going 4-3 against stiff competition at the prestigious tournament, the Waunakee volleyball team now turns its attention to going after a Badger East Conference championship.