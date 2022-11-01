Payton Maly (6) goes up for a spike in the Waunakee volleyball team’s Division 1 sectional semifinal match against Verona on Thursday. The Warriors won to advance to the sectional finals against Middleton on Saturday, but Waunakee lost to the Cardinals to finish the season.
The timing couldn’t have been worse for the Waunakee volleyball team, as the Warriors lost 3-1 on Saturday in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, just days after performing almost flawlessly in sweeping Verona. A berth at state was on the line.
“We played so well on Thursday versus Verona,” said Anne Denkert, head coach of the Warriors, who finished the season with a 31-16 overall record. “We felt really good going in. We just didn’t play our best volleyball.”
The Cardinals won the opening set 25-20, but the Warriors responded by taking the second set 25-22. After that, it was all Middleton, as the Cardinals closed it out by winning the next two by scores of 25-19 and 25-18.
“It’s toughest when the pieces and parts don’t come together out there, and that didn’t happen to this team this year, when all phases of the game are breaking down and you can’t get it back together,” said Denkert. “It’s frustrating when you have to get out of it, when you’ve shown you can get out of it, but it just doesn’t happen.”
Waunakee’s 2022 season ended, after winning their fourth straight Badger East Conference title. The Warriors were conference champions in 2018 and 2019. Because of the COVID pandemic, there was no conference champion in 2020, but when play returned, Waunakee won conference titles in 2021 and 2022.
“Which is an accomplishment, with Watertown entering the conference,” said Denkert. “And out of 116 Division 1 teams in 2022, we were in the top 16.”
Against Middleton, Ally Saleh led the way with 10 kills and 25 digs, while Payton Maly and Addison Janus totaled eight kills each. Morgan Meyer slammed three aces, as Ella Grace Meyer distributed 16 assists, with Sophie Komosa collecting 13 assists. Cora Webster finished with 12 digs.
Anneka Cassel paced the team in solo blocks with five. Maly and Rhya Thole had two solo blocks apiece.
“We did try to stick to the plan with how we wanted to try to beat them,” said Denkert. “We just had too many errors on our side.”
It was a different story against Verona, as Waunakee rolled to a 25-16, 27-25, 25-20 win the sectionals semifinals. Summer Grigg was the leading hitter, smashing 15 kills, while adding three blocks. Saleh chipped in with seven.
Komosa drilled five aces, to go along with a team-high 18 assists, while Saleh, Maly, Janus and Cassel finished with two solo blocks each. Saleh paced the team in digs with 19. Ella Grace Meyer ended up with 13 assists.
Assessing the season overall, Denkert found it difficult to pick out highlights.
“With eight seniors and 10 returning kids, there were a lot of matches and moments from last year into this year,” said Denkert. “This group was a tight-knit senior group. Winning conference is always an accomplishment. It’s difficult to be seen as a top team and produce as a top team. Winning a regional championship is another goal. The journey is always the best part. It’s going to be hard to see these seniors go. There’s so much to be proud of. We didn’t get around to the ultimate goal we wanted, but they always represented the team well and worked bringing the young players along. And that’s what it’s all about.”