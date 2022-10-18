Before heading to Illinois for a weekend tournament, the Badger East champion Waunakee volleyball team had a key Badger Challenge contest against the Crusaders and emerged with a three-set victory on Thursday, Oct. 13.
“That was exactly what we wanted after the conference tournament,” said Anne Denkert, head coach of the Warriors, now 28-15 overall and 9-0 in Badger East play. They will host the winner of Sparta and Madison Memorial on Saturday, Oct. 22, in regionals as postseason play begins.
Waunakee rolled out to a 2-0 lead after taking the first two sets 25-20 and 25-19, but Edgewood rallied to tie it by winning the next two 25-19 and 25-22. However, the Warriors edged the Crusaders in the fifth and deciding set 15-13.
“We were up 2-0, but they got tighter with their serve-receive and their offense started clicking,” said Denkert. “It was a two-and-a-half-hour match.”
Summer Grigg and Ally Saleh slammed 13 kills apiece, as Saleh and Anneka Cassel finished with five blocks each. However, it was Rhya Thole who made the biggest impact in blocks, with six on the right side.
Four Warriors finished in double figures in digs, with Grigg collecting 12, Cora Webster finishing with 11 and Saleh and Sophie Komosa totaling 10 digs each.
Komosa also had 14 assists, but it was Ella Grace Meyer who made the passing work run like clockwork with 23 assists. Grigg also served up five aces.
“Aces are hard to come by against them,” said Denkert. “They get their hands on the ball and another one touches it, so that washes away the ace.”
Waunakee lost to Edgewood earlier this season.
Plainfield Central Invitational
Denkert said the level of volleyball is different in Illinois. To leave the Plainfield Central invite with a 2-3 record wasn’t bad.
After defeating Edgewood, the Warriors got a gratifying 2-1 win over the host school, downing Plainfield Central 25-10, 23-25, 15-12. While Ella Grace Meyer was serving in the first set, Waunakee went on a 14-0 run. The Warriors also beat Andrew 25-13, 25-21.
Joliet West, Hinsdale Central and Bolingbrook all defeated Waunakee, as the Warriors took a set off Joliet West.
In kills, Grigg paced Waunakee at the tournament with 30, while Saleh chipped in with 28 and Payton Maly finished with 22. Webster collected eight aces, as Ella Grace Meyer totaled nine to go along with 39 assists. Komosa added 35 assists.
Thole racked up 14 solo blocks and one assisted block, with Grigg gathering up 12 solo blocks. Saleh had 33 digs and Morgan Meyer scooped up 25 digs.