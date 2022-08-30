Only Kewaskum stood in their way.
At the 24-team Wisconsin Dells Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 25, the Waunakee volleyball team went 6-1 and finished second, with the Warriors’ only loss coming in the championship match.
Only Kewaskum stood in their way.
At the 24-team Wisconsin Dells Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 25, the Waunakee volleyball team went 6-1 and finished second, with the Warriors’ only loss coming in the championship match.
It was a good way to open the 2022 season.
“When you play in your first tournament, we had the luxury of playing a lot of kids,” said Warrior Head Coach Anne Denkert. “They were able to get out and show what they can do. We have 10 returning kids, with eight seniors. We have a loaded team with a lot of experience. Like every season, it’s a matter of getting everybody on the same page – less so for us, but with different lineups you have to put different pieces together.”
Ally Saleh paced the Warriors in kills on the day with 38, while Payton Maly added 26 and Summer Grigg finished with 25. Grigg also led the way in aces with six, as Ella Grace Meyer had six, as well. Morgan Van Wie, Sophie Komosa and Cora Webster all totaled five aces.
Grace Meyer collected a team-high 50 assists, while Komosa had 41 and Van Wie dished out 32.
Anneka Cassel totaled a team-high nine solo and three assisted blocks, as Saleh ended up with seven solo blocks and one assisted.
In digs, Morgan Meyer had 22, while Saleh finished with 20.
The Warriors rolled to 2-0 wins over Royall, Random Lake and Rio, and Waunakee downed Ripon and Aquinas 2-1. The Warriors beat Aquinas twice, once by a 2-0 count, before Kewaskum downed Waunakee 2-0.
Waunakee was feeling good heading into the 2022 opener, as the Warriors won the Summer Slam event prior to the official start of the season, defeating Sauk Prairie to take the tourney title.
Denkert said Sauk Prairie and Edgewood are the favorites to win the Badger West.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.