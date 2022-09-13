All but four teams at Saturday’s Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invite were ranked. Waunakee was one that wasn’t.
That has since changed, as the Warriors’ volleyball team is currently ranked eighth in MaxPreps’ latest poll, after finishing third at the tournament and starting the season 12-3. Oconomowoc is No. 1.
Anne Denkert, Waunakee’s head coach, is seeing improvement.
“We’re definitely playing better as a team,” said Denkert. “It was nice to play such high-caliber competition. It was a good day, and we got better as the day went on.”
Waunakee drew Xavier first. Going in, the Hawks were ranked No. 1 in Division 2, and they showed why against the Warriors, winning 2-0 by scores of 25-22 and 25-15.
Next up was Lakeside Lutheran, the 10th-ranked team in Division 2. Waunakee recovered from the Xavier defeat to score a 2-0 win over the Warriors, cruising to a 25-9, 25-15 victory.
Moving on, Waunakee entered pool play in second, ready to take on the host school. Kettle Moraine Lutheran was ranked fifth in Division 2, but the Warriors won 25-15, 25-22 to reach the final four.
Xavier was waiting, and the Hawks pulled out a 2-1 victory. After losing the first set 25-20, the Warriors bounced back to take the next one 25-19. The third set was tied 12-12, but Denkert said Waunakee had some untimely errors and Xavier went on to win 15-12.
In the third-place match, the Warriors rolled to a 25-15, 25-22 victory over Westosha Central to end up third out of 12 teams.
Ally Saleh led the way for Waunakee in kills with 31, while Summer Grigg added 17. Payton Maly, Rhya Thole and Addison Janus finished with 12 kills apiece. Morgan Meyer served up eight aces, as Grigg had seven. Ella Grace Meyer dished out 33 assists, with Morgan Van Wie totaling 28 and Sophie Komosa passing for 19 assists.
Thole came up with 10 solo blocks and two assisted blocks, as Saleh had eight solo blocks and one assisted block. Middle hitters Anneka Cassel and Maly had seven solo blocks each.
Grigg paced the Warriors in digs with 40, as Saleh finished with 30.
Waunakee 3, Stoughton 0
The Warriors’ passing was almost perfect, as they blanked the Vikings to move to 3-0 in conference play.
Waunakee earned a 25-15, 25-14, 25-20 victory, as the Warriors’ attacked from all angles.
“That’s kind of our M.O.,” said Denkert. “Teams are figuring out that we can spread the ball around.”
Saleh was the team leader in kills with seven, but Cassel had four and others finished with three kills and more had two. Grigg had three aces, as Morgan Meyer finished with five.
Ella Grace Meyer totaled 12 assists, with Komosa chipping in with five. Maly ended up with five solo blocks, along with two assisted blocks. Thole had two solo blocks.
Morgan Meyer came up with six digs, to go with Komosa’s five digs.