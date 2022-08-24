No sleep ‘til Green Bay might be a good motto for the Waunakee volleyball team in 2022.
With plenty of talented, experienced players back, the defending Badger East Conference champion Warriors are hoping not to make an early exit in the postseason, as Waunakee returns eight seniors and 10 letterwinners, including Ally Saleh.
“Ally Saleh returns to play her third year on varsity,” said Warriors Head Coach Anne Denkert, now in her 21st year at Waunakee. “We have a balanced offense and a steady backrow presence. We have a great group of players that have worked hard on and off the court to create a very cohesive and tight-knit group. They are highly motivated to make it deep into the playoffs.”
Other starters back for Waunakee include Summer Grigg, Ella Grace Meyer, Addie Janus and Payton Maly. New reinforcements Anneka Cassel and Rhya Thole will complement them.
“We have some additions to our offense and look forward to seeing how that plays with our returning players,” said Denkert. “We will want to spread the ball out among all front row players as well having a solid backrow attack. We need our kids to not be overworked by the time playoffs come.”
Hustle and smarts will go a long way to making Waunakee strong on the defensive end.
“We have some good effort kids playing defense, and we have faith in how strong our setter’s defense is as well,” said Denkert.
Still, for Waunakee, who went 33-15 overall in 2021 and 14-1 in the Badger East Conference, the Warriors will be passing and hitting with confidence this season. They’re expected to be strong in the service game as well.
“Strengths right now are our tough serving and the offense,” said Denkert. “As all teams form, we need time to develop the rest of the game. Limiting mistakes is always the beginning issue for all teams. We are not immune to that.”
Again, Waunakee will be in the mix for the conference crown.
“Conference is always challenging year to year,” said Denkert. “Fort Atkinson, DeForest and Watertown will be tough again.”
The Warriors will take part in a tournament at Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells on Thursday, Aug. 25, and Waunakee hosts Monona Grove on Tuesday, Aug. 30.