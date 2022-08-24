Serving time

Ally Saleh (2) prepares to deliver a serve in the Waunakee High School volleyball team’s win over Stoughton in 2021. Saleh returns in 2022 for her third season on varsity for the Warriors.

 Peter Lindblad

No sleep ‘til Green Bay might be a good motto for the Waunakee volleyball team in 2022.

With plenty of talented, experienced players back, the defending Badger East Conference champion Warriors are hoping not to make an early exit in the postseason, as Waunakee returns eight seniors and 10 letterwinners, including Ally Saleh.