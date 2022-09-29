Bowling Scores Waunabowl plindblad plindblad Author email Sep 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Waunakee Belles league9/28/22High team game: Swamp Ladies 628High team series: Swamp Ladies 1752Individual high series: Karla Meinholz 615 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Despite changes, Waunakee school facility plans retain core long-term goals Waunakee woman's course offers a chance to breathe Football: Warriors strike early and often in rout of Sun Prairie West Jury convicts Rio man of vehicular homicide Waunakee pool referendum information to be presented Oct. 3 Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Epic Culinary Staff Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin