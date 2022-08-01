And they're off!
Runners get off to fast start at Saturday’s WaunaFest Run 10K race, which began near Village Park in Waunakee.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Results are in for the 2022 WaunaFest Run, which took place Saturday morning.

Cross Plains’ Caitlin Kowalke (17:40.08) won the 5K run, with Waunakee runners taking the next four spots.