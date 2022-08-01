Results are in for the 2022 WaunaFest Run, which took place Saturday morning.
Cross Plains’ Caitlin Kowalke (17:40.08) won the 5K run, with Waunakee runners taking the next four spots.
Emily Royston placed second with a time of 18:28.76, while Aidrik Anderson was third in 19:24.57 and Andrew Zimmerman took fourth in 19:33.89.
In the Ted Tweed 10 Mile Run, Neenah’s Jace Galley was first in a time of 54:19.37, with Madison’s Jeremy Duss (56:31.82), Sun Prairie’s Chad Schwitters (57:35.26), Madison’s Rodee Schneider (58:11.08) and Middleton’s Christopher Malloy (58:33.97) rounding out the top five.
The top female finisher in the 10-mile run was Waunakee’s Andrea Simon, who crossed the finish line in 1:03:49.79.
Here are the top finishers in each division:
5K
Female
1-14 – Jada Willis, Waunakee, 25:13.44
15-19 – Lucy Doll, Waunakee, 27:21.61
20-29 – Emily Royston, Waunakee, 18:28.76
30-39 – Caitlin Kowalke, Cross Plains, 17:40.08
40-49 – Kallyn Robish, Dane, 20:30.4
50-59 – Martens Raffel, Waunakee, 19:58.83
60-69 – Anne Zepp, Stevens Point, 27:52.07
80-99 – Janet Baumann, DeForest, 45:20.93
Male
1-14 – Tyler Kremer, Waunakee, 19:39.04
15-19 – Aidrick Anderson, Waunakee, 19:22.42
20-29 – Lucas Bouwmeester, Waunakee, 20:55.87
30-39 – Jeff Gifford, Waunakee, 20:26.18
40-49 – Dan Kremer, Waunakee, 23:21.78
50-59 – Ryan Quint, Waunakee, 22:07.39
60-69 – Peter Schmitz, Sun Prairie, 24:19.5
70-79 – Andy Speth, Middleton, 26:10.39
10-Mile Run
Female
20-29 – Grace Branchaw, Waunakee, 1:12:08.26
30-39 – Taryn Shank, Madison, 1:06:23.95
40-49 – Andrea Simon, Waunakee, 1:03:47.61
50-59 – Joyce Ruhland, Mazomanie, 1:24:55.08
60-69 – Laurie Wallace, Mineral Point, 1:31:53.97
70-79 – Janet Hagen, Madison, 2:15:49.44
Male
1-14 – Elijah Judd, Stoughton, 1:14:46.69
15-19 – Joe Huber, DeForest, 1:02.45.13
20-29 – Jace Galley, Neenah, 54:19.37
30-39 – Jake Schneider, Madison, 1:02:36.89
40-49 – Jeremy Duss, Madison, 56:31.05
50-59 – Andrew Kuemmel, Madison, 1:15:38.29
60-69 – Russell Schlager, Waunakee, 1:12:19.28
70-79 – James Stevens, Cottage Grove, 1:29:36.19
