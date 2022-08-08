Waunakee Aquatic Center fall programs to begin Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Aug 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Registration will begin for the Waunakee Aquatic Center’s fall 2022 programs at Waunakee High School.Adult lap swimming continues from 5:30-8 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8-10 a.m. Saturdays. A self-led water fitness group session is held from 7-8 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.Master’s Swimming runs Sept. 11-Dec. 18 Sundays from 8-9:30 a.m.Registration for fall Learn to Swim classes opens Sept. 8.Family swim continues Sundays from 2-4 p.m. for $10 per family. Pre-registration is required.Visit the REVTRAK webstore to register at https://waunakee.revtrak.net and navigate to the aquatics section to register. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Map shows possible sites for future Waunakee pool Meet the candidates for Wisconsin Secretary of State Hwy. V construction to begin Voters to choose one of two Democrats in Assembly District 79 primary this August Waunakee woman named Spectrum VP Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Central Ag Supply Inc. Hiring Hometown News Superstar Bulletin