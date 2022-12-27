Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 27, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 Updated 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys BasketballJan. 5 @ Beaver Dam 7:15 p.m.Girls BasketballJan. 6 DeForest 7:15 p.m.Boys HockeyJan. 3 @ Monona Grove 7:30 p.m.Jan. 6 @ Stoughton 7:15 p.m.Girls HockeyDec. 28-30 @ Madison Invitational TBDBoys SwimmingJan. 3 Stoughton 6 p.m.Ice Age Nordic SkiingJan. 3 City Meet #1 CXC Center TBDJan. 7 Wausau Snekkevik TBDWrestlingJan. 6 @ Beaver Dam 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Schmidt, Emerich renew partnership on the ice for Waunakee boys' hockey Waunakee's Lyftogt headed home to play football at Iowa State Boys hockey: Schmidt named Wisconsin Prep Hockey Player of the Week Waunakee couple's basement houses sprawling nativity Waunakee woman sentenced for causing fatal crash Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin