Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Nov 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Girls BasketballNov. 18 @ Sauk Prairie 7:15 p.m.Nov. 22 Portage 7:15 p.m.Nov. 25-26 Kettle Moraine Invite TBDBoys HockeyNov. 19 @ Middleton 2:30 p.m.Nov. 25-26 @ Univ. School of Milw. Invite TBDGirls HockeyNov. 19 @ Brookfield Central 8:30 p.m.Nov. 22 Cedarburg 8 p.m.Nov. 25-26 @ Arrowhead Invite TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee school referendums pass, pool fails Addition planned for Waunakee Police Station Waunakee voters pick Evers, Barnes Football: Waunakee players selected for WFCA All-Region teams Competitive hiring market hits municipalities like Waunakee Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin