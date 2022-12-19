Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys BasketballDec. 27-28 Waunakee Invite TBDGirls BasketballDec. 27-28 Waunakee Invite TBDBoys HockeyDec. 28-29 @ Grand Chute tourney TBDGirls HockeyDec. 28-30 @ Madison Invitational TBDBoys SwimmingDec. 27 @ Sauk Prairie Invite 4 p.m.Ice Age Nordic SkiingJan. 3 City Meet #1 CXC Center TBDWrestlingDec. 29 @ Bi-State Classic, La Crosse 9 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee veterinarian accused of animal cruelty Concepts emerge for the Waunakee district's new Heritage Elementary School Boys hockey: Warriors win key Badger East clash against McFarland, fall in OT at Verona Boys hockey: Warriors upset St. Mary's Springs, roll past DeForest Waunakee mother of four doesn’t let kidney disease slow her down Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin