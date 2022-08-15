Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Aug 15, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FootballAug. 26 Middleton, 7 p.m.Girls GolfAug. 22 Fort Atkinson, 9 a.m.Aug. 23 Watertown, 1:30 p.m.Aug. 25 Waunakee Invite, 7:30 a.m.Boys SoccerAug. 25 @ Milton, 7 p.m.Girls TennisAug. 19 @ Pewaukee Invite, 12 p.m.Aug. 20 Invitational, 9 a.m.Aug. 23 Badger Challenge, Edgewood, 4:15 p.m.Aug. 25 Stoughton, 3 p.m.VolleyballAug. 25 @ Wisconsin Dells Tournament, TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Meet the candidates for Wisconsin Secretary of State Woodland Crest condo concept too dense, Waunakee neighbors say Waunakee ready to defend Badger East girls' golf title Four from Madison accused of stealing car, credits cards, handgun Local Nine hopes to continue Home Talent playoff run at Sauk Prairie Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin