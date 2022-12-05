Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 5, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys BasketballDec. 9 Portage 7:15 p.m.Dec. 11 @ Oconomowoc, Fiserv Forum 2:15 p.m.Dec. 13 @ Baraboo 7:15 p.m.Dec. 16-17 @ MATC Invite TBDGirls BasketballDec. 9 Watertown 6 p.m.Dec. 15 @ Beaver Dam 7:15 p.m.Boys HockeyDec. 10 @ St. Mary’s Springs 7 p.m.Dec. 12 DeForest 7:15 p.m.Dec. 16 McFarland 7:15 p.m.Girls HockeyDec. 9 @ Viroqua 7:30 p.m.Dec. 10 @ Onalaska 2 p.m.Dec. 12 @ Beloit Memorial 7 p.m.Dec. 14 @ Cedarburg 6:10 p.m.Dec. 15 @ Beaver Dam 7 p.m.Dec. 16 @ De Pere 5:30 p.m.Boys SwimmingDec. 13 @ Watertown 6 p.m.Ice Age Nordic SkiingDec. 17 Lodi Sprints TBDWrestlingDec. 9 Stoughton 7 p.m.Dec. 10 Waunakee Invite 9:45 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Former Waunakee food service director accused of fraud College Volleyball: Waunakee's Schmitt named Big East Defensive Player of the Week WIAA: Lacrosse sanctioned by Board of Control Emergency situation: Wisconsin's EMS problems could soon be a crisis Waunakee school district issues statement on fraud charges Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin