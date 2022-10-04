Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Oct 4, 2022 Oct 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross CountryOct. 15 @ Conference meet, Waunakee, 9:30 a.m.FootballOct. 7 Milton, 7 p.m.Oct. 14 @ Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.Girls GolfOct. 10-11 @ State Golf, University Ridge, TBDBoys SoccerOct. 8 @ Sun Prairie West, 3 p.m.Girls TennisOct. 13-15 @ WIAA State, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, TBDVolleyballOct. 8 @ Conference tourney, 8 a.m.Oct. 13 @ Badger Challenge, Mt. Horeb, 7 p.m.Oct. 14-15 @ Plainfield Central Invite, TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee Coming Events Jury convicts Rio man of vehicular homicide Terms expired but no resignation: Republican appointees remain on tech school board Girls golf: Stricker leads Waunakee to Reedsburg regional title In Waunakee, state officials celebrate Octopi's large expansion, solar installation Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Epic Culinary Staff Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin