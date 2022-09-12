Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Sep 12, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross CountrySept. 17 @ Wausau East Invite, 9 a.m.FootballSept. 16 Watertown, 7 p.m.Sept. 23 @ Sun Prairie West, 7 p.m.Girls GolfSept. 17 @ Janesville Invite, 7:45 a.m.Sept. 20 Conference meet, 8:30 a.m.Boys SoccerSept. 17 Monona Grove, 7:15 p.m.Sept. 20 @ Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.Sept. 23 @ Oregon, 5 p.m.Girls SwimmingSept. 10 Madison West, 7 p.m.Sept. 13 Stoughton, 6 p.m.Girls TennisSept. 16-17 @ Madison West Invite, TBDSept. 19 Fort Atkinson, 4:15 p.m.Sept. 23-24 @ Conference tourney, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, 9 a.m.VolleyballSept. 16-17 @ Milwaukee Sting Invite, TBDSept. 22 Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.Sept. 23-24 @ West Bend SPRAWL, TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Meeting set on Hwy. M expansion project in Westport Waunakee woman finds a passion in designing handbags In Waunakee, Castle Creek Conservancy path feasible, expensive Football: Warriors smother Sun Prairie East to keep state's longest win streak going For summer's last hurrah, some uniquely Wisconsin things to do Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin