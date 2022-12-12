Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 12, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys BasketballDec. 16-17 @ MATC Invite TBDDec. 20 Watertown 7:15 p.m.Dec. 22 Reedsburg 7:15 p.m.Girls BasketballDec. 17 @ Middleton 2:30 p.m.Dec. 20 @ Sun Prairie West 7:15 p.m.Boys HockeyDec. 16 McFarland 7:15 p.m.Dec. 17 @ Verona 7 p.m.Girls HockeyDec. 16 @ De Pere 5:30 p.m.Boys SwimmingDec. 20 @ Fort Atkinson 6 p.m.Ice Age Nordic SkiingDec. 17 Lodi Sprints TBDWrestlingDec. 17 @ Alliant Energy Center, Madison 10 a.m.Dec. 20 @ Middleton 5:30 p.m.Dec. 22 @ Watertown 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Westport board purchases 105 acres near Town Center Wrestling: Warriors open season by winning dual, taking second at Campbellsport Invite Cable show to examine unsolved Fr. Kunz murder case Waunakee psychotherapy center fills growing need for student mental health services Gymnastics: Kremer, freshman quartet to lead co-op in 2022-23 Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin