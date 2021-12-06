Reinforcements have arrived.
The Waunakee wrestling team needs them, as the Warriors look to replace several key contributors from a team that competed at the 2021 WIAA Division 1 state team tournament.
The road back won’t be easy.
“We lost a big senior class but return a lot of wrestlers with some newcomers that are looking to make their mark on the program,” said Mark Natzke, head coach of the Warriors. “We wrestle in one of the toughest conferences in the state for wrestling and are looking to be competitive in every dual and tournament.”
A year ago, the Warriors went 4-2 in dual meets. There was no conference schedule due to the pandemic. At team state, Waunakee went 1-1 and lost in the state semifinals.
Now in his 10th year at Waunakee, and his 12th season overall as a head coach, Natzke has a 92-64 record with the Warriors.
Sam Lorenz, Kolby Heinz, Cade Reddington, Braysen Ellis, Chase Borchardt, Daniel Ford and Jackson Reischel have all departed due to graduation.
Returning wrestlers for Waunakee include Kaden Hooker, who was sixth at state last year, and Jack Schweitzer, who placed fourth at sectional in 2020-21. Also back is Jayden Freie. He took sixth at sectionals a year ago.
Other returning letterwinners for Waunakee include Dane Spencer, Ian Hamilton, Madison Mercurio, Gabe Guralski, Harrison May, Scott Jezik, Joe Kaney and Jacob Lyftoft.
“(We are) looking for big seasons from Kaden Hooker, Jack Schweitzer and Jayden Freie,” said Natzke. “Kaden placed at state as a junior and both Jack and Jayden placed at sectionals last year. Some guys that could have a big season and take the next step include Ian Hamilton, Coltan Nechvatal, Dane Spencer, Gabe Guralski, Robert Lofreddo and Scott Jezik. Jackson Lenzendorf is a freshman that could make an impact on our team.”
Hooker racked up a record of 10-7 last year, while Schweitzer went 11-3, Freie was 10-6 and Ellis turned in a mark of 10-3.
Wrestlers like Lorenz (16-1 last year), Ford (14-6) and Heinz (11-6) will be hard to replace. Another problem for Waunakee: there’s nobody to wrestle at 106 or 113.
Still, the Warriors should be competitive.
As strengths, Natzke noted, “We return a number of wrestlers that have some varsity experience and all of (their) years of wrestling.”
The conference is a meat grinder. There were no conference duals last season, so the Warriors will be reintroducing themselves to their rivals. Natzke does have an idea of who should be good, though.
“Top teams in our conference are Stoughton and Milton,” said Natzke. “Stoughton took second at team state and Milton returns a lot of their lineup. Traditionally, our conference has sent usually at least two wrestlers at each weight class to the state tournament - sometimes even more.”
Last year, the pandemic interrupted everything. So, the Waunakee program will look to get back on track.
“Last year wasn’t a normal year,” said Natzke. “We had limited matches that we were able to compete in and didn’t get to practice a full season. We lost out on some time to develop kids in the practice room and get them some experience on JV with limited opportunities there. As the season goes, we expect to be better each week and are hoping to improve by the end of the season for the postseason.”
Also of interest, the WIAA is sponsoring a girls-only state tournament at the end of January. Waunakee will have two girls on the team who will be competing. They are Madison Mercurio and Katelyn Ottosen. This will be the first year for the event.