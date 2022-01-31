Going toe-to-toe with Monona Grove, the Waunakee wrestling team came up a little short.
Despite winning six matches that took place on the mat and losing only four, the Warriors were edged 37-35 on Friday, Jan. 28, on the road.
“It was a loss, but it was a win for us in terms of what we were able to take out of there and how we competed,” said Waunakee Head Coach Mark Natzke. “This was the best we wrestled in a dual match this year.”
Jayden Freie’s 10-2 major decision at 126 pounds was one of the highlights for the Warriors. He defeated Jaden Denman, who finished ahead of Freie at Waunakee’s tournament earlier this season.
“The kid he wrestled is a really good wrestler,” said Natzke. “He’s probably one of the better guys on their team.”
Freie outscored his opponent 8-0 in the third period.
“That’s what I loved about it the best was that third period,” said Natzke. “He took a lead and made it grow.”
Next up was Dane Spencer at 132 pounds, as he rallied to defeat Joel Karls 8-3. Spencer trailed by one point going into the third period but scored a takedown and went on to win.
Other victories for Waunakee included three pins by Gabe Guralski at 138, Jacob Lyftogt at 195 and Jackson Lenzendorf at 285.
Guralski disposed of Tiesto Noun-Hass in 3:44, while Lyftogt took only 19 seconds to pin Jacob Bonjour and Lenzendorf stuck his man in 1:55.
Waunakee’s other win came at 152, where Robert Lofreddo won by major decision (18-8) over Andrew Maly.
The big blow for Waunakee came at 138, where Coltan Nechvatal was called for a slam and disqualified in a one-point match with a minute left in the third period.
“He was wrestling good up to that point,” said Natzke.
Next up for Waunakee is the Badger Conference match on Saturday, Feb. 5, in Beaver Dam.