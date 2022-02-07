Seven Waunakee wrestlers placed among the top six in their respective weight classes.
That’s not a bad showing for the Warriors considering the competition at the Badger Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5, in Beaver Dam.
“It’s probably the toughest conference tournament in the state,” said Waunakee Head Coach Mark Natzke, “and everyone gets challenged.”
As a team, the Warriors finished 11th out of 15 teams, totaling 104 points. Waunakee finished ahead of Sauk Prairie (99), DeForest (92), Oregon (90) and Mount Horeb/Barneveld (28).
Milton took first with 372.5 points, with Reedsburg (246.5), Stoughton (228), Beaver Dam (184.5) and Portage (184) rounding out the top five.
Ian Hamilton took third at 120 pounds for Waunakee’s best performance. He opened the day by pinning Watertown’s Braydon Martino in 59 seconds, before losing in the quarterfinals.
Hamilton (11-7) recovered by sandwiching pins of DeForest’s Lucas Evans (5:11) and Fort Atkinson’s Noah Horwath (2:35) around an 11-4 decision over Reedsburg’s Brogan Mittlesteadt.
“Coming in, Ian didn’t have that many matches,” said Natzke, “but we knew he was capable. He had been wrestling up at 126 on junior varsity, but he finally got a chance to up to varsity and he made the most of it. He doesn’t back down from anybody and keeps on going.”
Jayden Freie (26-11) went 2-2 at the conference meet, receiving a first-round bye and the scoring a 5-2 decision over Stoughton’s Ethan Peterson in the quarterfinals. A loss in the semifinals sent Freie to the consolation round, where he edged Reedsburg’s Trenton Curtin 4-2.
In the third-place match, Freie was defeated by Monona Grove/McFarland’s Jaden Denman. Freie had beaten Denman before.
Natzke said Freie wrestled smart and under control during the tourney, having faced a gauntlet of strong competitors.
“He had quality ranked kids in his bracket, and that’s makes the tournament tough,” said Natzke.
Filling in for an injured Kaden Hooker, Jacob Lyftogt earned fifth place at 195, winning by injury default in consolation round 2 and then pinning Fort Atkinson’s Aidan Leurquin in 3:41 in the fifth-place match.
Jack Schweitzer (220), Jackson Lenzendorf (285), Coltan Nechvatal (132) and Gabe Guralski (138) all finished sixth for Waunakee. Natzke said they were competitive and had some close matches where a takedown would have either given them the win or tied the match and sent it to overtime.
Now, the Warriors move into the postseason. They’ll be working on what they need to do individually to get to the next level. On Saturday, Feb. 12, Waunakee hosts regionals, with Beaver Dam, DeForest, Madison East, Middleton, Sauk Prairie, Sun Prairie and Watertown.