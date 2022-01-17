Jack Schweitzer had a good day at the Rick Lawinger Invitational.
Competing at 220 pounds, Schweitzer had his hand raised as champion. He was the Waunakee wrestling team’s lone first-place winner at the meet, which took place Saturday, Jan. 15, at River Valley High School in Spring Green.
“It was a very eventful final,” said Warrior Head Coach Mark Natzke, talking about Schweitzer’s last match of the day.
Team-wise, the biggest story for Waunakee was the Warriors’ 45-15 Badger East Conference dual meet victory over rival DeForest on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Individually, it was Schweitzer who stole the show.
Natzke said Schweitzer (25-5) got a takedown to go on top 9-7 against Reedsburg’s Jesus Gonzalez in the finals. “He hung on to pull it out,” said Natzke.
It was a controversial ending, as Gonzalez almost got a near fall, but the move took the wrestlers out of bounds. Gonzalez didn’t get the points and lost to Schweitzer.
“It was called how it was supposed to be called,” said Natzke.
Schweitzer’s matches in the quarterfinals and semifinals weren’t as close, as he pinned River Valley’s Jacob Bindl in 1:03 and Cashton’s Henry Brueggen in 30 seconds.
Jayden Freie (18-7) turned in a strong outing at River Valley, taking second by pinning Hartford Union’s Mason Waters in 3:42 and coming back to defeat Reedsburg’s Trenton Curtin 11-8 in the semifinals. They have a history. Freie beat Curtin at regionals last year but lost to him at sectionals.
Heading into the third period, Freie was trailing. Natzke said it was a “good back-and-forth match.”
“He put together a great third period to take the lead and win,” said Natzke.
Freshman Jackson Lenzendorf (17-7) continues to impress, as took third at 285 pounds. He lost a tight 4-3 decision to Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Isaac Biba.
“He competed and gave it everything he could,” said Natzke. “He lost to a real good kid.”
Lenzendorf bounced back to pin Hartford Union’s Trevor Majerus in 1:06 to earn a third-place finish.
At 132 pounds, Colton Nechvatal placed fourth, winning three matches – two by pin. Jacob Lyftogt also took fourth at 195, pinning a pair of opponents.
“We took a limited team,” said Natzke. “There were some quality individuals and teams there.”
Natzke said a lot of the matches were a preview of coming attractions, as Waunakee wrestlers could come up against the same opponents later this season.
Scheduled to host Milton on Thursday, Jan. 20, Waunakee will also take part in a tournament at Whitnall on Saturday, Jan. 22, before heading to Monona Grove on Friday, Jan. 28.
Waunakee 45, DeForest 15
The two teams went 3-3 in matches that took place on the mat, but the Warriors benefitted from a slew of forfeits.
For Waunakee, Nechvatal pinned Dawson Dregne at 138 pounds in 1:55, while Robert Lofreddo caught Harry Zeimet in 53 seconds at 152 pounds.
One of the key battles for the Warriors came at 145 pounds, as Gabe Guralski scored a 7-2 decision over Jacob Larson. Guralski was bumped up in weight class.
“As the match went on, he gained more and more confidence,” said Natzke.
Natzke also highlighted Harrison May’s match at 160 against Tucker Schmidt. May started out in a 5-0 hole. It was only his second varsity competition. Natzke said May “battled and fought the whole way,” with May eventually losing 11-5.
Some of Waunakee’s best wrestlers were awarded forfeits. Lyftogt (195), Schweitzer (220) and Lenzendorf (285) all won by forfeit, as did Freie (126) and Dane Spencer (132).