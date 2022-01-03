A skeleton crew represented the Waunakee wrestling team at the annual Bi-State Classic, held in La Crosse on Dec. 29.
Kaden Hooker made the biggest splash for the Warriors, placing fourth at 195 pounds at a meet that attracts the best of the best.
“It’s a test for everyone,” said Waunakee Head Coach Mark Natzke. “We were missing some guys with injuries or sickness. We had a couple of guys that were going to go that didn’t. We’re just trying to navigate health and injuries.”
A bye in the first round sent Hooker to face Verona’s Jimmy Shields, who he pinned in 50 seconds. Hooker continued to roll, winning by fall in 1:29 over Medford’s Wyatt Johnson. Next, it was Ayden Goetzinger, of Caledonia/Houston, who got caught by Hooker, who won the match by pin in 2:24.
The road to the title match got harder from there, as Hooker lost a major decision to Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Cal Dorata. Hooker bounced back to earn a 7-0 decision over Ithaca/Weston’s Jed Scallon.
In the third-place match, Hooker was holding onto a one-point lead when he was taken down Wausau West’s Joseph Berens. Hooker injured his knee on the move, giving Berens a win by injury default.
At 220, Jackson Schweitzer had a solid performance, finishing 11th. He pinned Hillsboro’s Ethan Novacheck, Marshfield’s James Clements and DC Everest’s Mitchell Danielski in succession, but got caught by Port Washington’s Jacob Peacy in the quarterfinals. Losses to Lodi’s Wyatt Ripp and Stoughton’s Beckett Spilde sent Schweitzer to the 11th place match, where he won by medical forfeit over Pulaski’s Mason Wells.
Jackson Lenzendorf also did impressive work, pinning Hillsboro’s Denver Hill, Boscobel’s Wyatt Anderson, Evansville’s Van Davis and Oconto Falls’ Mitchell Kallies. However, Lenzendorf was also pinned twice, as he failed to place. Still, he performed well, considering he’s a freshman and he went up against older, more experienced opponents.
“Jackson is somebody who really wrestled well,” said Natzke. “He put in some good quality matches. He’s learning to be patient. He showed he was not backing down and that he wasn’t scared of anybody.”
Dane Spencer was a fill-in at 132 pounds, and he had a good showing, going 2-2. The highlight of the day for Spencer came in his round 2 consolation match against Monroe’s Christian Schuh, who led in the third period, before Spencer rallied with a couple of takedowns to send it to overtime. That’s when Spencer pinned him.
However, Spencer did not place. Nor did Jayden Freie at 126 or Joe Kaney at 170.
The Warriors return to the mat on Friday, Jan. 7, when they host Beaver Dam. Waunakee then wrestles at DeForest on Thursday, Jan. 13.