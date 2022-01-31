Katelyn Ottosen (left) and Madison Mercurio (right) made history on Saturday, becoming the first Waunakee female grapplers to compete at the inaugural WIAA Girls State Wrestling Meet on Saturday, Jan. 29, in La Crosse.
Madison Mercurio and Katelyn Ottosen made history at the inaugural WIAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament, held in La Crosse at the La Crosse Center on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The Waunakee grapplers both went 1-2 in matches that took place on the mat.
“It was a great opportunity for them to see where they’re at,” said Warrior Head Coach Mark Natzke.
Ottosen had a first-round bye, so her record ended up 2-2. She wrestled at 132 pounds.
After the bye, Ottosen took on the No. 1 seed, Jefferson’s Sofia Brynman-Metcalf, and lost. Natzke believes Brynman-Metcalf went on to win by pin in the first period of every match.
Bouncing back, Ottosen earned a 10-2 major decision over Greenfield’s Jessica Golden in Round 2 of the consolation bracket.
Natzke said the win was a “great confidence builder” for Ottosen, a freshman. She lost by pin to Hollis Nelson, of Whitefish Bay/Dominican/University School of Milwaukee, in the next round.
Competing at 132 pounds, Mercurio, a sophomore, was awarded two byes. She was pinned by West Salem/Bangor’s Emily Anderson in the championship round, sending Mercurio to the consolation bracket.
Mercurio’s match against Eau Claire North’s Sydni Schindler was a thriller. The Waunakee wrestler had a big lead but got caught on her back and fell behind 5-4. However, Mercurio got a reversal in the third period to score a 6-5 decision.
“For her to grit out that victory, after being up 4-0, was good to see,” said Natzke.
Natzke said Mercurio gave her next opponent, Xavier’s Anna Strand, fits in her next match. Mercurio lost 6-1. Unfortunately, that left Mercurio outside of the top 12.
“The experience was huge for their confidence moving forward for both of them going on from here,” said Natzke.