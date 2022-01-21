An official raises Waunakee’s Jack Schweitzer’s hand in triumph after the Warriors’ 220-pounder pinned Brayden Lee in their match on Thursday. Waunakee lost the conference dual meet 64-9 on Senior Night.
On Senior Night, the undermanned Waunakee wrestling team fell at home to Milton 64-9 Thursday, Jan. 20, in a Badger East Conference dual match.
In their final regular-season home match, Warrior seniors Robert Lofreddo, Jayden Freie and Kaden Hooker, as well as manager Emma Hunter, were recognized for their contributions to Waunakee wrestlers.
An injured Hooker, who has committed to wrestle at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, had to sit out the Milton meet, and the Warriors could have used his talents.
Two wrestlers accounted for Waunakee’s points, as Jack Schweitzer pinned Brayden Lee in 37 seconds at 220 pounds, while Coltan Nechvatal earned a hard-fought 5-3 decision at 132 pounds over Luke Harms.
The Warriors were forced to forfeit at 106, 113, 120, 145, 160, 170 and 182 pounds.
Waunakee was slated to take part in an invitational at Whitnall High School on Saturday, Jan. 22.