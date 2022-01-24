By Peter Lindblad
Waunakee will be represented at the first-ever WIAA Girls’ State Wrestling Tournament in La Crosse this weekend.
Sophomore Madison Mercurio will compete at 132 pounds, with Kaitlyn Ottosen going at 126 pounds.
“it’s a great opportunity for the both of them,” said Warriors Head Coach Mark Natzke. “It’s a first opportunity to win a medal, to be part of that initial class. Wrestling has evolved. Girls have been wrestling for a long time, but it’s an opportunity for the girls to go up against another girl and the best girls in the state.”
Mercurio finished second at the Challenge Series earlier in January, while Ottosen took sixth at the meet, the precursor to the state event.
With an 8-4 record this season, Mercurio has finished fifth twice at tournaments, to go with the second-place finish at the Challenge Series. She wrestled last season for the Warriors, but only competed in about five matches due to COVID’s impact on Waunakee’s schedule.
Ottosen has gone 2-6 this season, taking sixth at two different tournaments and fourth with the boys at a junior varsity qualifier.
“She’s greatly improved over the season,” said Natzke.
The state tournament will take place Saturday, Jan. 29, at the La Crosse Center.
From the WIAA
TICKET INFORMATION: Ticket prices for tournament session are $11 for an all-day ticket and are only available to be purchased on-line on the WIAA website through GoFan, the WIAA ticketing partner, at: https://gofan.co/app/events/498888?schoolId=WIAA2.
THE SCHEDULE: Weigh-ins for competitors are at 7:30 a.m. Doors will open for spectators at 8 a.m. with competition starting with the preliminary bouts at 9 a.m. Wrestling will begin with the 100-pound weight class and continue through the classes on a “next available mat” basis on five mats through the semifinals to be concluded at approximately 4 p.m. The championship matches as well as the third- and fifth-place matches will begin at 6:30 p.m
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Preliminaries through semifinals
6:30 p.m. – March of Champions, Championships, Third-Place & Fifth-Place matches
FINALS ON BALLY SPORTS WISCONSIN: The championship final matches of all 12 weight classes will be aired live on Bally Sports Wisconsin. Please check local cable listings for the Bally Sports Wisconsin channel in your area. The live programming aired on Bally Sports Wisconsin will also be streamed live on the Bally Sports app with registration and cable system authentication.
PRE-FINALS; THIRD & FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES STREAMED LIVE: All mats of the pre-finals and the third- and fifth-place matches will be streamed live on WIAA.TV with a subscription to the NFHS Network. To purchase a subscription to the live programming for only $10.99 per month, log-on towww.wiaa.tv or www.nfhsnetwork.com and click on the subscription button at the top right of the page.
THE WEIGHT CLASSES: The girls State Tournament features 12 weight classes. The weights of the classes and the number of competitors entered in the bracket at each weight class in parentheses are 100-pounds (21), 107-pounds (32), 114-pounds (31), 120-pounds (26), 126-pounds (23), 132-pounds (27), 138-pounds (20), 145-pounds (19), 152-pounds (17), 165-pounds (21), 185-pounds (15) and 235-pounds (9).
2022 TOURNAMENT BY THE NUMBERS: There will be champions crowned in 12 weight classes in a single division. There are 261 wrestlers entered in the tournament. Milwaukee Reagan has entered the most wrestlers in the tournament with 19. Holmen is next on the list with 14. Martin Luther has the third-most competitors with nine; Muskego has eight; and Merrill and Oregon have six.
GROWTH OF GIRLS WRESTLING: This is the first year the WIAA has sponsored a separate girls’ tournament. According to an article published in the High School Today by the NFHS, at least 31 state associations sponsor a separate girls State Tournament, most of them since 2018. Participation statistics indicate 4,975 girls participated in wrestling nationwide in 2005, and the number had increased to 28,447 during the 2019-20 season based on data collected by the USA Wrestling Girls High School Development Committee.