Once Waunakee wrestlers start taking care of the little details, they can get to the next level.
“They’re things we can fix,” said Warrior Head Coach Mark Natzke. “It’s how we recover when bad things happen. We have plenty of time to work on those things.”
After losing a dual meet to perennial power Stoughton on Friday by a score of 63-18, Waunakee hosted its own invitational on Saturday, taking fourth out of eight teams.
“We were happy with what we got out of the tournament,” said Natzke. “We accomplished what we need to make us better in the long run.”
The Warriors won their season-opening dual on Dec. 3, beating Fort Atkinson 39-36. On Saturday, Waunakee will take part in an invitational at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Then, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Warriors will host Watertown before the holiday break.
Stoughton 63, Waunakee 18
The Vikings were too much for the Warriors, as they won all but three matches.
“They’ve been at team state the last four or five years,” said Natzke. “We knew it was going to be tough. We talked to the kids beforehand and just told them to go out and battle, and that’s what they did.”
For Waunakee, Noah Joseph stepped in and scored a key pin, sticking Noah Tiede in 3:31 at 170 pounds.
“That might be the best match he wrestles all year,” said Natzke.
In the 195-pound match, Kaden Hooker won by fall in 2:32 over John Harman to net the Warriors another six points. Jack Schweitzer got Waunakee’s third pin of the night, also winning by fall in 1:45 over Luke Pugh.
Natzke said Hooker and Schweitzer have had strong starts to the season.
Waunakee won the junior varsity match 36-12. For the Warriors, Jaden Stearns, Dane Spencer, Lucas Stoen, Harrison May, Kristian Gaytan, Jacob Lyftogt and Tyler Endres all won their matches.
Waunakee Invitational
Seven Warrior wrestlers competed on the varsity level, while others toiled in the junior varsity portion of the tournament.
That was by design, as Natzke wanted to allow them to experience success. He feels those matches will make them better and improve the team as a whole.
Meanwhile, Waunakee’s varsity seven had a good day, piling up 227 points. Holmen took first overall, with 471.
“Our guys are doing the job for us, winning a lot of matches,” said Natzke. “Now, we just need to add to that.”
Schweitzer led the way for the Warriors, taking first at 220. After a first-round bye, Schweitzer went on a pinning binge, sticking the shoulders of Waukesha South’s Robert Savelkoul (0:36), Cambridge’s Gunnar Sperle (0:21), Holmen’s Carson Westcott (1:32) and Monona Grove-McFarland’s Guenther Switzer (1:50) to the mat in succession.
Hooker ended up second at 195, pinning Holmen’s Zach Sherfeld (1:41), Waukesha South’s MJ Langi (1:35), Clinton’s Jace Holloway (1:52), and Holmen’s Griffin Banks (2:52) en route to the first-place match. That’s where Hooker ran into trouble, as he lost a 14-6 major decision to Beaver Dam/Wayland’s Gabriel Klatt.
Other runners-up for Waunakee included 132-pounder Coltan Nechvatal and Gabe Guralski, at 138 pounds.
After a bye in the first round, Nechvatal pinned Dodgeland’s Dylan Kohn in 21 seconds and Beaver Dam/Wayland’s Matthew Hendrix in 1:32. He faced teammate Dane Spencer in the championship bracket, scoring a 15-2 major decision. In the third-place match, Spencer pinned Beaver Dam/Wayland’s Matthew Hendrix in 5:05.
Guralski pinned every opponent, except one. Two pins occurred in just over a minute. His only loss came in the fourth round. He bounced back to finish off Pecatonica/Argyle’s Sammy Nelson in 1:13.
Placing third at 126 pounds was Jayden Freie, who sandwiched pins of Clinton’s Asa Wam (1:21) and Watertown’s Hector Ayala (3:03) around a 6-0 decision over Holmen’s Dom Ammerman. Following a loss in the fifth round, Freie pinned Dodgeland’s Braxton Kohn in 1:22 in the third-place match.
Jackson Lenzendorf gave Waunakee another third-place performance, as he beat Waukesha South’s Matthew McNeil by 7-2 decision, and pinned Watertown’s Aaron Finn in 2:38, but also lost two matches.
Ian Hamilton placed sixth at 126 for Waunakee, while Robert Lofreddo took eighth at 145 and Jacob Lyftogt finished fifth at 195.
Waunakee 39, Fort Atkinson 36
Six pins proved to be the difference for the Warriors back on Dec. 3, with Hamilton (126), Freie (132), Nechvatal (138), Hooker (195), Schweitzer (220) and Lenzendorf (285) all winning by fall.
Waunakee defeated Fort in the junior varsity match, as well. Stearns, Aidan Burns, Biak Cung, May, Joe Kaney and Endres all won by pin for the Warriors.