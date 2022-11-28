Schweitzer at state

Waunakee junior Jack Schweitzer made his first appearance at the WIAA Division 1 State Individual Wrestling Meet at the Kohl Center in Madison in 2021-22. Wrestling at 220 pounds, Schweitzer lost his first-round match.

 By Julie Swanson

Every meet is going to be a battle.

That’s how the Waunakee wrestling team is approaching the 2022-23 season.